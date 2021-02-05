Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea: 5 hits and flops as Jorginho penalty seals London derby for Blues | Premier League 2020-21

Chelsea's unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel continued after beating local rivals Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the London Stadium in a top-billing Premier League clash.

Jorginho scored the only goal of the match from the spot after Timo Werner was fouled inside the area by Eric Dier, condemning Tottenham Hotspur to their third consecutive defeat in the league.

With almost 60% possession and 18 shots at goal, Chelsea were the better side here and pushed Tottenham Hotspur on the backfoot with their fast-paced and high-pressing game.

Tottenham Hotspur showed an appalling lack of attacking intent in the match and never looked like getting anything out of here, with Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn both firing blanks.

Jose Mourinho also made an unwanted record too as he oversaw back-to-back league defeats at home for the very first time in his illustrious career.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Pulisic was impressive after coming off the bench

Having started in the last seven games of Frank Lampard's tenure as Chelsea manager, Pulisic is, somehow, yet to feature in new coach Thomas Tuchel's XI.

He once again came off the bench tonight but made a lasting impression with a bright and energetic performance which might've just convinced the former PSG manager if he wasn't already.

The American ace always looked to get in behind the Tottenham Hotspur backline and gave them a serious run for their money with his prolific dribbling skills, one of which almost resulted in a superb individual goal too.

With the home side pushing bodies forward in the dying minutes, they left plenty of gaps at the back, and Pulisic tried to exploit them by getting into pockets of spaces and running at defenders.

His work-rate even in this cameo appearance was way more than the sordid Werner, as the 22-year old seemed like a man on a mission to prove himself again, which, on this evidence, suggests he's been successful.

Flop: Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Werner is without a goal in the league since three months

Is there no light at the end of the tunnel for the beleaguered Werner? The German, who's struggled to replicate his fearsome goalscoring form of RB Leipzig with Chelsea, was once again disappointing.

Forget scoring a goal, the striker cut a lone figure up top, while the rest of the side put in a shift like a cohesive unit, trying to create chances and get the ball to him, which rarely did, for whatever reasons.

His shots too, were wayward, as he failed to aim even one on target. In fact, three of his four attempted efforts were blocked by Tottenham Hotpsur, whose defenders followed him like a shadow all night.

Werner's best contribution of the night was winning the penalty which Jorginho made a meal of, but it cannot be ignored that his goalscoring drought continued, now standing at 13 games in the Premier League for Chelsea.