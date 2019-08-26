Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Newcastle United - 3 Talking Points as Magpies register shock victory | Premier League 2019/20

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur hosted Newcastle United in an attempt to return to winning ways, after being held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad last week.

Steve Bruce's side lost both their Premier League games, but the Tyneside club registered a shock 1-0 victory away from home. Joelinton's first-half strike was the difference as the Magpies defended resolutely to get off the mark for the season.

Spurs' record signing Tanguy Ndombele was missing with a minor issue and the North Londoners missed him dearly in the centre of the park as they fell flat against a determined Newcastle side.

Allan Saint-Maximin started his first game for Newcastle but the Frenchman was withdrawn early in the game with a suspected hamstring injury.

Christian Atsu came off the bench to replace him and the Ghanaian winger made a decisive contribution, registering an assist for the only goal of the game.

As Newcastle United got their season underway with a narrow 1-0 victory, the game was a tightly contested affair as the away side defended with all their might after scoring a first-half goal.

On that note, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Joelinton gets off the mark for Newcastle United

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

Newcastle United shattered their transfer record for Brazilian striker Joelinton this summer, with the Tyneside club paying a whopping £45 million to acquire his services from Hoffenheim. The 23-year-old got off the mark for his new club with a well-taken goal in the first half, as he latched on to Christian Atsu's through ball to finish calmly past Hugo Lloris.

After losing the likes of Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez this summer, Steve Bruce's side found goals hard to come by as they scored just once in 180 minutes of Premier League football this season leading up to this clash.

Joelinton's timely strike comes as a massive boost for Newcastle and the former Hoffenheim man will look to carry on the momentum to ease his side's goal-scoring woes.

