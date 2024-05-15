Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Manchester City: Player ratings for Spurs as Haaland-double ensures first home loss at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur went down 0-2 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday (May 14). It was their first loss to the side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having beaten them in all their previous four visits there in the league.

Spurs began the match on a strong note, with Rodrigo Bentancur forcing a stop from Ederson in just the sixth minute. City clawed their way back into the game and it all seemed end-to-end.

Phil Foden saw a shot saved by Guglielmo Vicario from close range. Bernardo Silva and Josko Gvardiol also made attempts, but both went off-target.

In the 51st minute, City finally had the breakthrough as Erling Haaland made an easy tap-in from just a yard out. Kevin De Bruyne brilliantly cut it back for the Norwegian from the byline after being fed by Silva, and the striker made the easiest of finishes.

Tottenham looked for an equalizer and came close a few times, particularly when Son Heung-min raced through on goal and went one-on-one with substitute Stefan Ortega, but the goalkeeper blocked the Korean's shot with an outstretched leg.

In the added minutes, City won a penalty after Pedro Porro brought down Jeremy Doku inside the box. Haaland stepped up to bury the spot-kick and win the match.

With that, the champions are back at the top of the table with 89 points from 37 matches, two ahead of Arsenal going into the final week of the season. A fourth title in a row looks almost sealed.

For Tottenham, a fourth loss in their last five top-flight matches means their Champions League hopes are officially over, and they are going to the Europa League next season.

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Guglielmo Vicario - 6.5/10

The Spurs custodian made three vital saves in the game to prevent Manchester City from running away with the match but was completely helpless with both of Haaland's strikes.

Pedro Porro - 5/10

The marauding full-back was full of energy and purpose, but sometimes too anxious. His propensity to overlap left plenty of space for City's wide players to exploit, while Porro also conceded a late penalty following an ill-time challenge on Jeremy Doku.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

A solid figure in defense with his vital interventions. Romero blocked one shot and made three interceptions, while excellent reading of the game resulted in him making three clearances too. One sore note was him losing Haaland in the build-up to City's opening goal.

Radu Dragusin - 6.5/10

A promising first start for the Romanian defender, who looked unfazed by the occasion. Defensively aggressive, Dragusin made four tackles and two interceptions, while winning six ground duels, a testament to his ball-winning capability. His headed clearance to deny Haaland in a one-on-one was a highlight of the match.

Micky van de Ven - 6/10

The 23-year-old looked out of position on the left and was often seen drifting inside whenever City were on the attacking foot.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6.5/10

He was never afraid to jump into tackles and offered a nice cover for the back four. One poor clearance by Hojbjerg allowed Phil Foden to come within a chance of scoring.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Tottenham's battering ram, Bentancur always sought to break up City's rhythm. He even made one long-range effort that was parried away by Ederson.

James Maddison - 6.5/10

The former Leicester star threw his weight around in midfield, chasing City's players in an attempt to regain possession, and won it seven times in the match. Given the freedom he enjoyed, Maddison also laid four key passes.

Pape Matar Sarr - 5.5/10

The Senegalese was crucial to Tottenham's attacking press but his influence waned in the second half. His immaculate passing kept things moving for Spurs, registering a 96% completion rate.

Brennan Johnson - 7/10

A breath of fresh air in the Tottenham attack, Johnson created a few chances and constantly tested City's defense with his speed, movement, and crosses.

Son Heung-min - 6/10

The Korean ace saw a gilt-edged chance blocked by Stefan Ortega when Son was put through on goal. That was also his only real chance of the match as Kyle Walker kept him firmly under wraps.

Substitutes

Dejan Kulusevski (55' for Bentancur) - 6/10

The Swede couldn't provide an attacking flair but attempted a shot that was saved by Ortega.

Giovani Lo Celso (85' for Sarr) - N/A

He didn't have enough time to make any serious impact.

Oliver Skipp (85' for Hojbjerg) - N/A

Skipp came on with Lo Celso as part of a double substitution to merely see the game off.

Mikey Moore (90' for Maddison) - N/A

A late senior team debut for the 16-year-old teenager.