Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: Heart, brains and fate. Five talking points as Spurs end 17-year wait for silverware 

Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year wait for silverware in Bilbao when they beat Manchester United in the final of the UEFA Europa League final. The victory sees the English side secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League despite them sitting 17th in the EPL with one game left to play.

Following the final whistle, fans would have had a range of observations from the clash between the English sides in the North East of Spain, five of which are:

#5 Ruben Amorim's tactical naivety

Ruben Amorim has often gotten off unscathed this season despite guiding Manchester United to a premier League finish that has not been witnessed by anyone born after the disco era. However, his stubbornness or tactical shortcomings were on full display against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

The Red Devils controlled vast swathes of the game, but had the precision of a puppy with the zoomies when it came to focusing their attack at the San Mames. The manager’s job is to do exactly that and it is difficult to come up with a justification for the Portuguese manager’s poor management of the team on such an important occasion.

#4 A tale of 2 keepers

Guglielmo Vicario was phenomenal for Tottenham Hotspur in their victory over Manchester United, making five saves to keep a clean sheet and help his side to victory. Andre Onana on the other hand had a disappointing performance in the Manchester United goal. The Cameroonian failed to save the one shot he faced, a cartoonist effort from Brennan Johnson that found it's way into the back of the net.

Both keepers are likely to experience vastly different welcomes when they return to their home stadia. While Vicario will rightfully receive a winners welcome, Onana is sure to face an inquiry after another poor performance for the Red Devils.

#3 Ange Postecoglou, he always wins in his second season

Throughout this season, Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted he always wins a trophy in his second season and in Bilbao, he delivered on that. The Australian tactician achieved what other managers like Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino failed to do at the club.

The former Celtic boss’s future at North London had been up for debate before he claimed Europe's secondary title. The Spurs faithful will hope he can remain and build on the success he has achieved at the club so far.

#2 What next Manchester United?

The Red Devils will now end their worst ever season in nearly half a century without a piece of silverware to paper over the cracks. The English giants find themselves in 16th position in the Premier League with a game to play.

It remains to be seen who the Red Devils bring in to rectify their struggles next season. However, they reportedly have financial constraints that could deny them the major signings they need to turn their sinking ship around.

#1 Cristian Romero, Tottenham's captain fantastic

Cristian Romero captained Tottenham Hotspur for most of a famous victory over Manchester United that will live long in the memories of the North London club’s supporters. The Argentine defender kept his composure and delivered a clinic in defensive management for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The World Cup and Copa America winner was imperious for The Lilywhites at San Mames. He completed 12 of 13 passes, won six of nine duels and made 10 clearances to help neutralize wave after wave of the Red Devils attack.

