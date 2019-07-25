Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Manchester United: Five talking points

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 479 // 25 Jul 2019, 20:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United celebrate a goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United played Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth friendly of their pre-season tour and emerged victorious by a 2-1 scoreline in the International Champions Cup. For the Red Devils, the goals were scored by Anthony Martial and Angel Gomes. For Spurs, Lucas Moura found the net.

In the first half of the match, both teams showed terrific intensity but United created the most chances. Martial hit the post early into the game, while David de Gea saved Dele Alli's effort on goal. The Red Devils took the lead through Martial's brilliant finish at the near post. Throughout the first half, Tottenham weren't doing enough with the ball and United were always looking threatening on the counter.

In the second half of the match, both Spurs and United made a lot of changes and the latter changed their whole XI. That worked for Spurs though as they started creating chances and Moura equalized through a deflected left-footer. After ten minutes, United went in front again as Gomes scored with a great finish from a very tight angle.

All in all, it was a pretty interesting match and here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. United's academy graduates impress again

Angel Gomes.

In the pre-season thus far, Manchester United's academy graduates have impressed massively. The likes of Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood and, Gomes have taken their chances really well. Greenwood showed glimpses of his quality in the first half and in the second half, Gomes was undoubtedly one of United's best players.

He got United in front after he played a brilliant one-two with Juan Mata before the Spaniard put him through and Gomes finished from the left side. Gomes is a youngster who clearly has a lot of potential.

1 / 5 NEXT