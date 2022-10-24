Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United: Spurs player ratings as Magpies pull off shock upset | Premier League 2022-23

Tottenham Hotspur slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at home in the Premier League on Sunday (October 23).

Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron struck in the first half for the Magpies before Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs after the break. A mistake from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris allowed Wilson to fire the visitors in front in the 31st minute before Almiron doubled Newcastle's advantage following some poor defending.

Tottenham started the second half stronger and halved the deficit when Kane nodded Clement Lenglet's flick into the net.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



The fortress has been breached. Tottenham Hotspur have lost a game at home for the first time in 191 days. In that time they played 10 games at home, winning all of them.The fortress has been breached. Tottenham Hotspur have lost a game at home for the first time in 191 days. In that time they played 10 games at home, winning all of them.The fortress has been breached. 🏰💥 https://t.co/WrNMz0jFEo

Antonio Conte's side created good chances for the remainder of the game, but Newcastle showed great resolve to weather the storm and seal the win. They're now fourth in the standings with 21 points, just two behind third-placed Spurs. who have now lost consecutive games.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris - 5/10

A horrible mistake allowed Wilson to score Newcastle's first of the evening. Lloris then made a poor goal kick, which resulted in Almiron's goal, for which the Frenchman dived over.

Hotspur Edition @HotspurEdition Hugo Lloris. It’s time to upgrade. This is happening too many times. Hugo Lloris. It’s time to upgrade. This is happening too many times.

Davinson Sanchez - 6/10

He made a vital challenge on Wilson's cut-back that prevented the ball from reaching Almiron, but that was as good as it got from him. Sanchez's passing wasn't always the best, and his long balls weren't accurate either.

Eric Dier - 7/10

Dier almost scored an own goal early on, as his cut-back caught Lloris unaware, but the defender recovered to have a good game. He showed excellent vision to make nine clearances and was dominant in the air, winning five of his six attempted duels.

Clement Lenglet - 6/10

Almiron whizzed past him with ease before scoring, but Lenglet gained a measure of redemption by assisting Kane.

Emerson Royal - 6/10

Emerson did brilliantly to scupper Joelinton early on, but that was his only valuable contribution. He was lucky not to give away a penalty for a handball after Joelinton's effort deflected off his hand. Emerson went into the books late on for a foul on Chris Wood.

Oliver Skipp - 6.5/10

He made some good runs in the first half but went off the boil after the break. Skipp was also booked for a challenge on Bruno Guimaraes.

Yves Bissouma - 5/10

His passing was accurate, but Bissouma struggled to cope with Newcastle's pressure and lacked awareness while playing on the defensive.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 8/10

The Uruguayan pressed the Magpies and was a big thorn in their face with six tackles and four interceptions. He was also key to winning possession. Bentancur won 10 of 12 attempted ground duels, in a terrific all-round performance.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Rodrigo Bentancur’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle:



81% pass accuracy

79 touches

10/13 ground duels won

6/8 tackles won

4/4 dribbles completed

4 interceptions

2/3 aerial duels won

2/3 long balls completed

2 key passes



Excellent performance in a losing cause. 🫥 Rodrigo Bentancur’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle:81% pass accuracy 79 touches 10/13 ground duels won 6/8 tackles won4/4 dribbles completed 4 interceptions 2/3 aerial duels won 2/3 long balls completed 2 key passes Excellent performance in a losing cause. 🫥 https://t.co/DJnCfwbwo5

Ryan Sessegnon - 5/10

Almiron got the better of him for Newcastle's second as the Paraguayan won their duel before driving past him. Sessegnon got into some good positions but lacked the cutting edge with his deliveries.

Harry Kane - 7/10

The Tottenham hitman saw an effort saved by Nick Pope at the half-hour mark but made up for that with a header after the break, a consolation strike for the hosts. Kane saw two more headed attempts fly over the bar after that, though. The Englishman now has ten league goals, seven behind leader Erling Haaland.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - It has taken Harry Kane only 12 games to reach 10 goals in the Premier League this season, with this the soonest he's done so in his career. In 2021-22, Kane didn't score his 10th league goal until his 25th game of the season. Prime. 12 - It has taken Harry Kane only 12 games to reach 10 goals in the Premier League this season, with this the soonest he's done so in his career. In 2021-22, Kane didn't score his 10th league goal until his 25th game of the season. Prime. https://t.co/1CuTCYCkHz

Heung-min Son - 5/10

He had a few good chances in the opening stanza, but none came to fruition. One of his close-range efforts was cleared by Kieran Trippier, but Son played a key role in Kane's goal with a wonderful corner.

Son's goalless run since his Leicester City hat-trick now extends to five, though.

Ratings of Tottenham Substitutes

Ivan Perisic (61' for Sessegnon) - 6.5/10

The Croatian injected more pace and bite into Tottenham's attack.

Lucas Moura (67' for Skipp) - 6/10

He got himself involved soon after coming on.

Ben Davies (81' for Lenglet) - N/A

The Welshman struggled to add anything meaningful into Tottenham's play.

Matt Doherty (81' for Emerson) - N/A

He was also almost non-existent.

Poll : 0 votes