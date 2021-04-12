Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils seal emphatic comeback win | Premier League 2020-21

For the ninth time this season, Manchester United came from behind to secure a victory, overcoming Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the 2020-21 Premier League after falling behind.

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring for the hosts five minutes from the break after Edinson Cavani had a goal ruled out for Manchester United.

In the second half, though, the Red Devils upped the ante, scoring through Fred, Cavani and Mason Greenwood to turn the game on its head.

With the win, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have strengthened their grip on second place. But the defeat has jeopardised Tottenham Hotspur' hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

On that note, let's have a look at the five hits and flops in the match:

Hit: Mason Greenwood (Manchester United)

Mason Greenwood produced a fabulous outing against Tottenham Hotspur.

Talk of impact substitutions! Mason Greenwood stepped off the bench in the 72nd minute and turned the game on its head.

The youngster assisted Cavani for Manchester United's second goal before glossing the scoreline with a confident finish in stoppage time, capping off a superb cameo for the Red Devils.

Greenwood stood out for his intent to push forward, his sprightly presence adding more pace and panache to Manchester United's attack.

He hasn't had the most memorable of seasons, but with back-to-back strikes to his name now, Greenwood has provided a timely reminder of his immense potential.

Flop: Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Serge Reguilon couldn't make much of an impact at either end.

Neither of Tottenham Hotspurs' full-backs were particularly impressive, but Sergio Reguilon was simply disappointing.

He wasn't impactful enough going forward, despite his accuracy with passes, and could rarely link up with the Tottenham Hotspur attackers.

From a defensive standpoint, too, the Spaniard left a lot to be desired. He failed to make a single tackle or clearance and also got beaten by Greenwood for Manchester United's third of the night.

Reguilon is a quality player, but he was no match for Manchester United on the night.

