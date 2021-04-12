Tottenham Hotspur 1-3 Manchester United: 5 talking points as Red Devils register emphatic comeback win | Premier League 2020-21 

A second-half fightback saw Manchester United come back from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 away from home in a 2020-21 Premier League game.

The visitors made one change from the side that saw off Brighton last weekend, with Scott McTominay coming in for Mason Greenwood. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho made three changes to his team that drew 2-2 with Newcastle United. Son Heung-Min, Serge Aurier and Eric Dier were all handed starts at the expense of Carlos Vinicius, Japhet Tanganha and Davinson Sanchez.

In a tetchy first half, neither side truly stamped their authority on the game. Manchester United had the ball in the back of the net when Edinson Cavani finished smartly after being played in by McTominay. However, the goal was ruled out for a foul by McTominay on Son in the build-up.

The South Korean international broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time. A well-worked team move saw Harry Kane tee up Lucas Moura before the Brazilian unselfishly squared for Son to put Tottenham Hotspur one goal up.

The second half saw Manchester United up the ante. They got a deserved equaliser when Fred finished a move he started after Edinson Cavani's shot was saved by Hugo Lloris. That was Fred's first goal in over a year.

The goal sparked Tottenham Hotspur into life, and both goalkeepers were soon called into action. But it was Manchester United who scored the next goal in the game.

Mason Greenwood's perfectly weighted pass found an unmarked Cavani in the box, and the 34-year-old made no mistake with his flying header from close range in the 79th minute.

Jose Mourinho reacted by bringing on Gareth Bale, but despite pushing for an equaliser, Tottenham Hotspur did not do enough to test Dean Henderson.

Instead, it was the visitors who bagged another goal with practically the last kick of the game. The impressive Paul Pogba fed Greenwood in the area, and the 19-year-old showed great composure to slot home from an acute angle.

Advertisement

On the overall balance of play, Manchester United were probably the deserved winners as the victory all but guarantees them second place in the league.

On that note, let's have a look at the five talking points from the game.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions dealt a huge blow

Tottenham Hotspur face a struggle to make the top four.

Football is a funny old game, something that can be seen in how Tottenham Hotspur's season has unravelled.

The north London outfit started the campaign like a house on fire, with Harry Kane and Son's seemingly telepathic connection propelling them to convincing victories.

Indeed, the last time Tottenham Hotspur met Manchester United, the Lily Whites ran amok in a 6-1 thrashing at Old Trafford. The talk at that time was about whether Tottenham Hotspur could mount a genuine title challenge.

Advertisement

However, an indifferent start to the year has seen the White Hart Lane outfit fall from their previous highs, which has been compounded by their embarrassing elimination from the Europa League.

Leicester City's loss to West Ham earlier on Sunday gave Tottenham Hotspur a narrow window of opportunity to stake an outside claim for a top-four finish. A win against Manchester United would have taken them to within three points of the final Champions League spot.

Defeat, however, leaves Mourinho's men playing catch-up, and with just seven matches to go, Tottenham Hotspur find themselves six points off the pace, having played a game more.

Indeed, there is a possibility that Spurs might finish entirely outside the top six, never mind finishing in the top four. That will represent a major travesty if Tottenham Hotspur fail to secure European football next season.

#2 Manchester United showcase incredible power of recovery yet again

Manchester United have come back on several occasions this season.

Manchester United are renowned for unlikely comebacks, and some of the greatest moments in the club's history have come against all odds. 'Fergie Time' was really a thing, and games involving Manchester United were never truly over till the referee blew the final whistle.

Advertisement

This season, the Red Devils have taken their comebacks to new heights altogether. They have been, by far, the team with the best results from losing positions in the Premier League.

After going behind to Son's opener, Manchester United would have been forgiven for believing they could still win the game. After all, they have come back from half-time deficits on several occasions this season, with their most recent such effort coming last week.

This victory means Manchester United have now gained 28 points from losing positions this term, which is 12 points more than any other team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once joked that his side like to do things the hard way. While straightforward wins are preferred, powers of recovery are also essential.

1 / 2 NEXT