Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as exhilarating game ended all square | Premier League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool played out a Premier League classic in a nerve-wracking 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Harry Kane put the hosts in front in the 13th minute before Diogo Jota restored parity for the Reds with a wonderful header just minutes after the half-hour mark.

Andrew Robertson then put Liverpool in front midway through the second period. Their lead lasted barely five minutes as Heung-min Son struck for Spurs after a mistake from Alisson.

There was more calamity to follow for Jurgen Klopp's side as Robertson, who was great until then, was sent off for a nasty challenge on Emerson.

Liverpool could seriously consider themselves lucky to have scored a point from the match as Spurs had enough chances to win comfortably. However, Kane, Son, and even Ben Davies, made some poor finishing choices in the game.

The real winner of the match, however, were Manchester City, whose lead at the top of the league table widened to three points.

Here are the player ratings for both Spurs and Liverpool:

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

Tottenham would be kicking themselves for their wastefulness

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

He could've done better for Liverpool's second goal but Lloris kept Spurs in the game with four saves.

Emerson Royal - 5/10

Emerson went into the books for tripping Mane and then escaped a second booking (and a penalty) for bringing down Jota. He also drew the challenge from Robertson that got the Scotsman sent off.

Davinson Sanchez - 5.5/10

The Colombian looked shaky in the match and his slip-up also allowed Mane to fire a shot at goal.

Eric Dier - 7/10

Dier fared much better playing in a back-three than what he's done in midfield for a long time, looking composed and solid.

Ben Davies - 7/10

Davies won his duel with Salah a few times, which is no mean feat considering the Egyptian's form this season. However, he wasted one glorious chance to score at the other end.

Ryan Sessegnon - 7/10

He dealt with Salah confidently and played a key role in breaking down Liverpool's offensive play with six tackles. Attacking-wise, though, Sessegnon offered no great shakes.

Tanguy Ndombele - 7/10

He teed up Kane for Tottenham's opener but looked sloppy in possession a few times after that. Ndombele was the first Spurs player to get hooked off in the match.

Harry Winks - 8/10

Tottenham's best player of the night, Winks was a battering ram of a midfielder, breaking down Liverpool's play with four vital interceptions and three timely blocks.

Dele Alli - 6/10

Alli made a terrible miss in the first half which could've doubled Tottenham's advantage. It displayed a lack of composure and a cutting edge in the midfielder's game.

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

The striker put Spurs in front to end his goal-drought but missed three excellent chances thereafter, for which Kane must be marked down. He could've easily won the game for his side.

Heung-min Son - 7/10

Son made up for his earlier misses with a simple finish in the second half from an Alisson mistake. A nice way to make your 300th appearance for the club.

SPORF @Sporf

⚽115 Goals

🎯67 Assists



🔥 What a signing Heung Min Son has been for 🏟️ 300 Games⚽115 Goals🎯67 Assists🔥 What a signing Heung Min Son has been for @SpursOffical 🏟️ 300 Games⚽115 Goals🎯67 Assists🔥 What a signing Heung Min Son has been for @SpursOffical! https://t.co/czWN0eXB3Q

Substitutes

Oliver Skipp - 6.5/10

An infectious ball of energy.

Lucas Moura - 6/10

The Brazilian was too sloppy in possession, losing the ball five times after coming on.

Sergio Reguilon - N/A

He came in with under five minutes of normal time remaining and looked completely anonymous.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee