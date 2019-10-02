Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Champions League 2019-20

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich were in seventh heaven in their second Group B encounter, as they trounced Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in their own backyard.

A stunning quadruple from former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry, accompanied by a fine brace from Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich's opener romped the Bavarians to all three points on an evening where they were responsive, relentless and remarkable.

The loss for Mauricio Pochettino's men meant that this is now the biggest-ever margin of defeat by an English team at home in any European competition. Also to add, in their illustrious 137-year history, Spurs have never conceded seven goals at home.

The result pushed the hosts to third place in Group B, behind Red Star Belgrade and the German champions - who are now five points ahead of the north Londoners.

The game was won and lost through tactical errors, clinical finishing and a few impressive performances. Here, we look at three who impressed and two who didn't, as Bayern surged to a 7-2 victory.

7 - Tottenham Hotspur are the first English side to concede seven goals in any European competition since Tottenham Hotspur themselves lost 0-8 to FC Koln in the UEFA Intertoto Cup in July 1995. Spursy. pic.twitter.com/2AK3SK62xp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019

#5 Hit: Robert Lewandowski

Another day, another dominant display with the goals from Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski just cannot stop scoring. Arguably Bayern's most important asset at present, the Polish marksman is coming of age and proving the bill week after week. Initially though, it was always going to be a litmus test against Spurs away from home, but Lewandowski inspired his side to another victory.

With 13 goals already to his name, it's safe to say that he'll hit the 25-goal mark in all competitions this season.

The sharpshooter was unforgiving, as he occupied key positions in the box and aided the build-up play with his movements with the ball. Lewandowski was always willing to make the run inside or between Spurs' centre-halves, but what caught the eye most was the way he scored his goals - with conviction, precision and ruthlessness.

The turn inside the box for the first one was nothing short of spectacular, while his electric finish for the second just summed up his evening.

