×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Champions League 2019-20 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
574   //    02 Oct 2019, 11:02 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich were in seventh heaven in their second Group B encounter, as they trounced Tottenham Hotspur 7-2 in their own backyard.

A stunning quadruple from former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry, accompanied by a fine brace from Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich's opener romped the Bavarians to all three points on an evening where they were responsive, relentless and remarkable.

The loss for Mauricio Pochettino's men meant that this is now the biggest-ever margin of defeat by an English team at home in any European competition. Also to add, in their illustrious 137-year history, Spurs have never conceded seven goals at home.

The result pushed the hosts to third place in Group B, behind Red Star Belgrade and the German champions - who are now five points ahead of the north Londoners.

The game was won and lost through tactical errors, clinical finishing and a few impressive performances. Here, we look at three who impressed and two who didn't, as Bayern surged to a 7-2 victory.

#5 Hit: Robert Lewandowski

Another day, another dominant display with the goals from Robert Lewandowski
Another day, another dominant display with the goals from Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski just cannot stop scoring. Arguably Bayern's most important asset at present, the Polish marksman is coming of age and proving the bill week after week. Initially though, it was always going to be a litmus test against Spurs away from home, but Lewandowski inspired his side to another victory.

With 13 goals already to his name, it's safe to say that he'll hit the 25-goal mark in all competitions this season.

Advertisement

The sharpshooter was unforgiving, as he occupied key positions in the box and aided the build-up play with his movements with the ball. Lewandowski was always willing to make the run inside or between Spurs' centre-halves, but what caught the eye most was the way he scored his goals - with conviction, precision and ruthlessness.

The turn inside the box for the first one was nothing short of spectacular, while his electric finish for the second just summed up his evening.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Serge Gnabry Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT ATA SHA
1 - 2
 Atalanta vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT REA CLU
2 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Brugge
FT MAN DIN
2 - 0
 Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT JUV BAY
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen
FT LOK ATL
0 - 2
 Lokomotiv Moskva vs Atlético Madrid
FT GAL PSG
0 - 1
 Galatasaray vs PSG
FT TOT BAY
2 - 7
 Tottenham vs Bayern München
FT CRV OLY
3 - 1
 Crvena Zvezda vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Today SLA BOR 10:25 PM Slavia Praha vs Borussia Dortmund
Today GEN NAP 10:25 PM Genk vs Napoli
Tomorrow ZEN BEN 12:30 AM Zenit vs Benfica
Tomorrow RB- OLY 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow VAL AJA 12:30 AM Valencia vs Ajax
Tomorrow LIL CHE 12:30 AM Lille vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV SAL 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Salzburg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us