Tottenham Hotspur 2-7 Bayern Munich: Three reasons why the Bavarians won the game | Champions League 2019-20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 435 // 02 Oct 2019, 06:15 IST

Tottenham Hotspur were obliterated by Bayern Munich at the Tottenham Stadium

Bayern Munich handed UEFA Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur their worst-ever home defeat at the European stage by obliterating them by 7-2.

In a rip-roaring start to the game, the hosts, who had no idea what would transpire over the course of 90 minutes, drew first blood through Son Heung-Min in the 12th minute. Joshua Kimmich remarkably equalised just three minutes later with an absolute belter of a goal from distance.

Just when it looked like both teams would head for the restart with an even score line, Robert Lewandowski exemplified his marvellous form by turning and putting his side ahead on the cusp of half time.

What followed then, was madness. In the space of just three minutes, Serge Gnabry netted a fine brace to inject a sense of melancholia among the home crowd. Spurs were, at that point in the game, staring at a demoralizing 4-1 defeat.

Harry Kane's spot kick proved to be a mere remote lifeline as three more goals in the dying stages of the encounter turned the result into a strikingly horrifying one for Mauricio Pochettino.

On that note, let's aim to break down what led to this emphatic victory from Bayern Munich against Spurs.

5 - Tottenham’s 2-7 defeat to Bayern Munich was the biggest ever margin of defeat by an English team at home in any European competition. Crushing. pic.twitter.com/LnUf8PKaWO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019

#3 Clinical finishing in front of goal

Robert Lewandowski just can't stop scoring at the moment

The hosts didn't get tight enough to Joshua Kimmich for the first goal; Moussa Sissoko could have done a lot better in terms of decision-making there. Robert Lewandowski's first too was an indication of the opposition defence going to sleep instead of staying on toes.

However, major credit goes to the visitors for having scored a whopping seven goals away from home. They had 10 attempts on target, of which seven resulted in goals.

Bayern were simply unforgiving on the night as they complemented their industrious movement with world-class finishing. Looking back at the goals, one can believe that each touch leading to the pulling of the trigger was picture perfect.

Kimmich was fantastic from 25 yards, while Lewandowski was as lethal as it gets. Serge Gnabry - the star of the show with a quadruple - exuberantly finished all his chances. Be it while spinning off the back of the Spurs' full back, or firing in the final goal of the evening - the former Arsenal man was relentless.

It took no second invitation for Lewandowski to rifle his second in, with the steal, pass from Philippe Coutinho and the finish making it appear like the visitors were three moves ahead of Spurs.

Fair to say, the German giants took almost every single chance in their favour, with both hands.

