Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops from the game

Nived Zenith FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 481 // 25 Nov 2018, 12:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham put an end to Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season

Tottenham Hotspur emerged victorious against Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday in the Premier League to put an end to the visitors' unbeaten start to the season under Maurizio Sarri. The Blues suffered a setback as early as the eighth minute when Dele Alli flicked a header beyond the reach of Kepa Arrizabalaga to open the scoring and register his sixth goal in five games against Chelsea.

Juan Foyth might consider himself lucky to have gotten away with a challenge on Eden Hazard that looked like a clear penalty in the 14th minute, but Martin Atkinson failed to spot it clearly enough to give Chelsea a lifeline. Furthermore, the visitors' sluggish start was punished shortly thereafter when Harry Kane doubled the lead, after David Luiz backed off from blocking the effort, as Kepa stood rooted to his position and watched the ball creep into the back of the net.

Chelsea never looked like recovering from their error-strewn start as the hosts made use of it by illuminating the proceedings with their sublime attacking display. If there was ever any doubt with respect to Chelsea making a comeback in the second half, Son Heung-min put it to rest when he outpaced Jorginho and made a mockery of the onrushing Luiz to finish at the near post to get the goal he richly deserved on the night.

In all honesty, it could have been more for Tottenham had they been more clinical infront of goal. Not that it mattered, but Olivier Giroud pulled one back for the visitors after coming off the bench in the second half to bag his first league goal of the season.

The result meant that Tottenham have now leapfrogged Chelsea into third in the league table while also entering a run of crucial games that include a potential do-or-die clash against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday ahead of their north London derby meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates next Saturday on the best possible note.

Without further delay, let's take a closer look at the best and worst performers from a largely one-sided London derby under the lights at Wembley on Saturday in the Premier League:

#5 Hit: Son Heung-min

Son repaid the faith bestowed on him by the manager

It is a tough ask to pick out the best performers from what was a scintillating attacking display from Tottenham over Chelsea with all of Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli functioning at their destructive best. Honestly, anyone from the aforementioned trio could have made the list and that might still not be enough to warrant them with the amount of credit they deserve for the performance.

We have picked Son as the standout player since he has been in and out of the team for a while and perhaps needed a performance like the one against Chelsea to silence his doubters.

Mauricio Pochettino made a brave decision by opting to involve Son ahead of Erik Lamela, especially considering the fact that the South Korean had not opened his account for goals in the league prior to the game against Chelsea after being restricted to just 328 minutes of playing time in the Premier League.

However, Son answered the call in sublime fashion as he worked tirelessly to press high up the pitch and make space for his teammates to function cohesively as a collective unit. Despite spurning a few chances in the first half, the winger netted his first league goal of the campaign when he whizzed past Jorginho and a shambolic David Luiz to produce a calm finish that reaffirmed Tottenham's grip on the game.

1 / 5 NEXT