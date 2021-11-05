Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Vitesse: Spurs player ratings as hosts survive late scare in Antonio Conte's first game in charge | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur began the Antonio Conte era with a nervy 3-2 win over Vitesse in the UEFA Europa Conference League. The home side raced to a 3-0 lead through Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and an own goal from Jacob Rasmussen.

But the Danish defender made up for his mistake just minutes later by pulling one goal back. It was soon followed by another strike from Matus Bero who cut the deficit to one goal for the Dutch side before half-time.

Even though the scoreline remained the same until the end, the second-half was marred by three red cards.

Cristian Romero was first sent off for the hosts in the 59th minute. Later on, Danilho Doekhi and goalkeeper Markus Schubert were shown red in a space of four minutes

433 @433 Tottenham win an action-packed debut game for Antonio Conte 🥵 Tottenham win an action-packed debut game for Antonio Conte 🥵 https://t.co/O7cs3ebwpw

Tottenham held out for the remainder of the match as Conte's reign began on a winning note. Here are the player ratings for Spurs:

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

Tottenham's defense may have been woeful but Lloris was solid as a rock, making four saves on the night. He made some key saves at 3-2 to prevent Vitesse from equalizing.

Eric Dier - 5.5/10

He was soundly beaten in the air by Rasmussen for Vitesse's first goal and was clearly stressed out by their pressing game.

Cristian Romero - 4/10

The Argentine got himself sent off for two reckless fouls, leaving Spurs to play with a man down for about 20 minutes in the second-half.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Cristian Romero has been sent off for Tottenham in their clash against Vitesse. #UECL Cristian Romero has been sent off for Tottenham in their clash against Vitesse. #UECL

Ben Davies - 7/10

Davies worked very hard in defense, sometimes even switching out wide to play in a full-back's role. He made five clearances in the game.

Emerson - 7/10

The former Real Betis man drove forward without hassle and provided a nice outlet in the second-half.

Oliver Skipp - 6/10

The youngster was decent but can still do better.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6/10

The Dane was good on the ball but looked rusty in defense when not in possession.

Sergio Reguilon - 7/10

He was lively and dangerous in the first-half as Spurs went all out at Vitesse but became more defensive later on.

Lucas Moura - 7.5/10

The Brazilian doubled Tottenham's advantage with a composed finish and looked dangerous in the opening 30 minutes.

Harry Kane - 7/10

He's rated well as he was directly responsible for two of Tottenham's goals tonight. However, otherwise, the striker was left frustrated once again and went completely off the boil after Romero's red card.

Heung-min Son - 7/10

He opened the account of Conte's era with a fine strike but faded as the match wore on.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Son Heung-min has now scored Tottenham's first goal under each of their last three permanent managers (Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte). Induction. 3 - Son Heung-min has now scored Tottenham's first goal under each of their last three permanent managers (Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte). Induction. https://t.co/HiSlI2AuAL

Substitutes

Davinson Sanchez - 6/10

The Colombian was thrown in to beef up the backline and did a good job.

Tanguy Ndombele - 5/10

He created a good chance for Giovani Lo Celso late on but the midfielder ended up firing it straight at the goalkeeper.

Harry Winks - 6/10

Possibly to impress his new manager, Winks showed a lot of urgency and drive. He could really improve under Conte.

Giovani Lo Celso - 6/10

As aforesaid, he wasted a good chance to make it 4-2 and bury the match.

Edited by Diptanil Roy