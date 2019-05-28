×
Tottenham Hotspur: 3 potential replacements for Christian Eriksen if he leaves

Athul Boby
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
167   //    28 May 2019, 03:52 IST

Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur have reached their first Champions League final this season. This is their biggest opportunity to win the most esteemed trophy in Europe. There are a few players Spurs owe this final to. One of them is the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane's 80th-minute winner against Inter on matchday 5 can't be forgotten so easily. He has made a habit of scoring long rangers that change the games. There are reports that he could be on his way to Real Madrid.

Spurs have a history of losing big players to Real Madrid; Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are two examples.

So here are 3 players that Tottenham could target to replace Eriksen if he leaves:

#1 Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos
Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos burst onto the scene when the player performed brilliantly in U21 Euros in 2017, taking Spain to the finals where they lost to Germany. He was awarded the Player of the Tournament award for his brilliant performance.

Since joining Madrid it hasn't exactly been the easy way for Ceballos. He has not been getting the game time he needs after the return of Zidane. He had started to establish his position in the squad under Solari but his sacking and Zidane's return hasn't been in Ceballos' favour.

Not as much of an attacking player as Eriksen, Ceballos is the type of player who can dictate the flow of a game. His accurate passing and dribbling make him an asset for any team. He also has an eye for goal as we can see by his performances for his U21 team. Including Ceballos in the deal could help Real Madrid in bringing down the asking price for Eriksen.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Christian Eriksen Hakim Ziyech Mauricio Pochettino
