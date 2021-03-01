Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Burnley: 5 Talking points as Gareth Bale brace inspires Spurs to an emphatic win | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur recorded their Premier League win of the season, beating Burnley 4-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, thanks to an impressive attacking display.

Gareth Bale scored twice, assisted on both occasions by Son Heung-Min, with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura adding two goals before the Welshman completed his brace.

The hosts got off to a flying start, with Son finding Bale in the box with a low cross to open the scoring within two minutes.

Tottenham Hotspur continued their onslaught on the Clarets, doubling their lead in the 15th minutes when Bale set up an in-form Kane with a smart pass. The Englishman finished well at the near post to put the hosts firmly in the ascendancy.

Just past the half-hour mark, Moura found himself inside the box from Reguilon's deflected cross. He drove his left-footed effort past Nick Pope to add a third for Jose Mourinho's side.

Burnley rarely threatened in the final third and had no response to Tottenham Hotspurs' dominant first-half display.

After the break, Son and Bale combined again. The Korean winger did much of the work and laid the ball on a plate for the former Real Madrid man, who took a touch before finishing off the move.

After a dismal run in the English top flight, Tottenham Hotspur produced an amazing performance and richly deserved the three points.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏱ A dominant performance to get us back to winning ways in the @premierleague 💪



⚪️ #THFC 4-0 #BurnleyFC 🟣 pic.twitter.com/em7Uu4bzUI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 28, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

Advertisement

#5 Tottenham Hotspur record their biggest Premier League win in more than a year

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur produced one of their best displays of the campaign against Burnley. They scored thrice by the half-hour mark and added a fourth after the break to record their biggest win of the season.

It was also their biggest win in the English top flight at home since 2019, which had also, coincidentally, come against Burnley. In that game, Tottenham Hotspur had emerged victorious 5-0 in December 2019, with Harry Kane bagging a brace.

5 - Spurs registered their biggest Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since December 2019, which was also a game against Burnley, a 5-0 victory. Rewind. pic.twitter.com/70eT2vWoym — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2021

Advertisement

More importantly, though, the hosts were able to continue their Europa League form in the Premier League. With the race for European qualification spots heating up, this win bodes well for Tottenham Hotspur's prospects of returning to Europe next season.

#4 Tottenham Hotspurs captain Hugo Lloris records his 100th Premier League clean sheet

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur kept a clean sheet in the Premier League for just the third time this year. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was not a busy man on the night, making only three saves all game.

Though he did not get to make any notable save, the shutout helped Lloris record a personal milestone: it was the Frenchman's 100th clean sheet in the Premier League.

Advertisement

In the process, the 34-year-old became just the 16th goalkeeper to reach the coveted figure in Premier League history and the first one to do so for Tottenham Hotspur.

Lloris' consistent performances have been crucial for Tottenham HotSpur in recent games, and he will be a key player in the remainder of the campaign.