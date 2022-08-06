Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Southampton: Spurs Player Ratings as Dejan Kulusevski stars in big win | Premier League 2022-23

Spurs defeated Southampton 4-1 in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 6.

Ralph Hassenhutl fielded a slightly-changed lineup for Southampton, with new signing Joe Aribo making his Premier League debut. The 25-year-old arrived in England after a three-year spell with Glasgow Rangers.

Antonio Conte fielded a full-strength lineup for the game featuring all their main players. They were eager to get off to a winning start to the campaign after strengthening their squad over the summer.

Both sides began the game with intensity and eagerness to get off the mark in the new campaign. However, things did not go as per plan for Spurs as they found themselves trailing after just 12 minutes.

Moussa Djenepo found himself in space on the left wing and crossed the ball into the box. Saints captain James Ward-Prowse met the delivery with a perfectly executed strike to make it 1-0.

Southampton's lead was shortlived as the hosts fought back and equalized just 10 minutes after falling behind. Dejan Kulusevski picked out Ryan Sessegnon at the far post with an accurate cross from the right wing. The latter headed in powerfully to draw Spurs level after 21 minutes.

Spurs continued to apply pressure on the Saints, barely allowing them space in the center of the park. Their efforts paid off as Eric Dier completed the comeback to put them up 2-1 after 31 minutes. Heung-min Son played a smart cross into the box for an assist.

The hosts did well to overturn the score within the first half and ended it with a 2-1 lead.

The hosts continued to play with intensity and came out for the second half looking in total control. They dominated possession of the ball and mostly played in Southampton's half. Their pressure paid off as they scored a quickfire double after the hour-mark to put the game to bed.

Mohammed Salisu scored an unfortunate own-goal after 61 minutes after failing to clear the ball off the goal-line. Just two minutes later, Dejan Kulusevski unleashed an unstoppable shot into the far corner following an assist from Emerson Royal. With Spurs comfortably up 4-1, Conte decided to make a flurry of changes.

New signings Clement Lenglet and Yves Bissouma made their debut in front of a raucous home support late in the game. Spurs won the game comfortably, but could have scored even more. That said, let's take a look at how each player performed.

Spurs Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6.5/10

The Frenchman had a quiet afternoon in goal as he was required to make just one save. He was unlucky to concede but could not do much against the impeccable technique.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Romero made a decent start to the game and was lucky to escape a red card for a scissor tackle on a Saints player. He made three clearances and one interception, winning five of his nine duels.

Eric Dier - 7.5/10

Dier scored the go-ahead goal for his side after 31 minutes with a sharp header, his first goal in over three years. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including an impressive 11 accurate long balls.

Ben Davies - 7/10

Davies put in a decent performance in Spurs' backline. He won five of his 11 duels, making one tackle and three clearances in the process. He also played one accurate cross and five accurate long balls.

Emerson Royal - 7.5/10

Emerson looked lively on the right flank, using his pace and power to dominate proceedings. He provided an assist for his side's fourth goal. He played two long balls and won seven of his 11 duels.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Bentancur had a decent game and passed the ball with 90% accuracy. He played five accurate long balls and won seven of his 10 duels. The Uruguayan was also booked in the second half.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7.5/10

Hojbjerg was the gel between Spurs' attack and defense, helping thwart opposition attacks as well as distributing the ball well. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including seven accurate long balls. He also made two clearances and three tackles, winning six of his 11 duels.

Ryan Sessegnon - 7.5/10

The youngster made a great start as he bagged his first goal for Spurs. However, he made a silly tackle just minutes later and was booked. He completed two clearances and two tackles and won four of his six duels.

Dejan Kulusevski - 8.5/10

Kulusevski continues to prove himself to be one of Tottenham's most astute signings, playing smart football on the right flank. He provided an assist for his side's opening goal. The Swede got on the scoresheet in the second period with a well-taken strike. He looked in great form.

Heung-min Son - 8/10

Son made a bright start to the game and came close to scoring midway through the first half. However, moments later he delivered a brilliant assist for Eric Dier to score from. He played four key passes and attempted four shots in a bright attacking display by Spurs. He also won four of his six chances.

Harry Kane - 6.5/10

Harry Kane had a rare day off as he failed to impose himself as he usually does. he attempted two tame shots on target that failed to threaten. Kane won just one of his eight duels as he looked off the pace.

Substitutes

Ivan Perisic - 6.5/10

Perisic came on in the 66th minute of his Premier League debut for Spurs. He played two accurate crosses and one accurate long balls. He also won one of his two duels.

Lucas Moura, Clement Lenglet, Yves Bissouma & Matt Doherty - N/A

The quartet came on with just five minutes left to play and did not contribute enough to warrant ratings.

