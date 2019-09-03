Tottenham Hotspur News: Atletico Madrid new boy Kieran Trippier says Spurs let him go at the wrong time

Atletico San Luis v Atletico de Madrid - Friendly Match

What's the story?

Kieran Trippier has explained the reasons for his departure from Tottenham Hotspur this summer, with the full-back accusing the north London club of giving him the cold shoulder and letting him go at the "wrong" time.

In case you didn't know...

Trippier completed one of the more surprising and eye-catching moves of the summer by joining Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around £20 million.

The England international signed a three-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano after a four-season stint with Spurs.

The full-back hogged the spotlight at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as England finished fourth, with Trippier even scoring during the Three Lions' semi-final defeat to Croatia in Moscow.

However, the defender failed to replicate similar form when he returned for Spurs the following season and ended up being usurped by Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's squad for the Nations League campaign in June.

Trippier, whose previous season was marred by injuries, is now fit, and the full-back is back in the England squad after helping Atletico Madrid go atop La Liga standings.

The heart of the matter

Trippier has now revealed why he left Spurs for the Spanish giants this summer, stating that he did not feel wanted at the Premier League club after Mauricio Pochettino and Daniel Levy would not give him a definite answer regarding his future.

According to The Mirror, he said,

"I heard rumours about them selling me and it’s not nice but it happens and it’s football. I heard things from people last season, I was hearing a few rumours that I would be going at the end of the season.

"I spoke to my wife and I spoke to my brother who I speak to all the time, and decided to pull the manager in pre-season to see what’s going on.

"He (Pochettino) didn’t say he wanted to move me on. I tried to speak to the chairman about it. I spoke to the manager about his plans and I didn’t get a yes and I didn’t get a no. So you get the impression.

"It’s disappointing. I gave everything for the club and I wanted to stay, I had another couple of years left, but everything happens for a reason. Me and the manager didn’t leave on bad terms, he has done a lot for me and I respect him highly.

"It is just a few things, I tried to speak to the chairman I just didn’t really get an answer. I just feel that Tottenham probably got rid of me at the wrong time because I just needed that four-week rest for recovery because I was struggling with injuries to come back, fresh, ready.

"So maybe I could have stayed, but I’ve got no regrets. I’m at Atletico now and I’m just looking to the future."

What's next?

Atletico Madrid will return to action after the international break and are scheduled to face Real Sociedad in La Liga on September 14th.