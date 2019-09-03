Tottenham Hotspur News: Christian Eriksen says he has no qualms over publicly expressing his desire to leave Spurs

Christian Eriksen publicly expressed his desire to seek a new challenge this summer.

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has insisted that has no regrets about conveying his wish to seek a new challenge this summer. Also, the Danish playmaker wished that his future could be decided like the management simulation game Football Manager.

In case you missed it...

After helping Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side to the Champions League final last season, where they lost 2-0 to Liverpool, Eriksen, who is into the last 12 months of his Spurs contract, said that he "wanted to try something new." Eriksen, who was heavily linked with a move to Real madrid, was quoted as saying,

"I feel that I am a place in my career where I might want to try something new.

"I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, I won't be negative but I have also said that I would like to try something new."

However, Eriksen failed to seal a move away from Spurs, owing to lack of substantial offers received by the north London club.

The heart of the matter

When asked about whether he regrets speaking about his future after Tottenham's Champions League final loss, the 27-year-old told Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet via Standard Sport,

"No, it wasn't [wrong to speak out].

"But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play.

"I wish I could decide [my future] just like in the Football Manager [game], but unfortunately, I can't. "I know a lot of people are interested in where to play. I understand that well."

Also, the former Ajax man explained that although speculation over his future is nothing new, the recent rumours were more aggressive as he is into the final year of his Tottenham contract.

"That's the way it is. For me, it's not been hard to clear my head. I don't read much of what is written. And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it's clear that it's been a little more violent this year because my contract is about to expire."

What's next?

After helping Tottenham to a 2-2 draw in the north London derby against Arsenal last weekend, Eriksen has joined the Denmark squad for their upcoming 2020 European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.