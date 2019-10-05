Tottenham Hotspur News: Heung-min Son's agent leaves the door open for winger's move to Napoli

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son could be interested in a new challenge in the Serie A with Napoli supposedly a possible destination, according to his agent Thies Bliemeister.

The agent wishes to land a player to Naples because his favorite footballer - Diego Maradona - played for the same club.

In case you didn't know...

Son has come a long way since joining Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, establishing himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

The South Korea international has tallied 70 goals for the North London club so far and already registered three goals and as many assists this season.

The 27-year-old has, however, been unable to prevent his side from descending into their present crisis which was highlighted by their humiliating 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men currently sit on sixth place in the English top-flight as a number of important players, including Son, Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld, continue to be linked with departures from the club.

The heart of the matter

Speaking on Radio Marte's 'Si gonfia la rete', Bliemeister revealed that Son may be open to a transfer to Napoli in the future once he decides to leave Spurs.

He said (as per Football Italia), "I’ve never brought a player to Napoli, but I’d like too because Maradona, my favourite player, played for them."

"I’ve talked to Napoli in the past, with executives who are no longer at the club. I’ll take advantage of this double-header with Salzburg to talk to them."

"As for Son at Napoli, why not? You can never say never in football. Son likes Italy, the food and Italian people."

"It’s not easy to take him from Tottenham because he costs a lot but, one day, who knows?"

What's next?

Spurs, who are still nursing the wounds of their Champions League thrashing, will hope to overturn their fortunes when they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium later today.