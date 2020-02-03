Tottenham Hotspur news: Spurs did not make any offer for Bale in January, confirms agent Jonathan Barnett

Reports suggested that Tottenham were planning a late swoop for Gareth Bale, but nothing came to fruition.

Despite heavy speculation, Gareth Bale's agent denies that Tottenham Hotspur had bid for the Real Madrid winger in the January transfer window.

Very late in the transfer window, multiple reports emerged from England suggesting that Spurs were closing in on bringing Bale back from Real Madrid before the transfer deadline. But the Welshman remains a Los Blancos player, at least for the next six months as Tottenham went home empty-handed.

Now, three days after the transfer window was slammed shut, the 30-year-old's agent Jonathan Barnett told Talksport that no offer was tabled from Spurs for his client. Though he did admit that Daniel Levy, Spurs' chief had visited Madrid sometime last week.

37 - In his final season at Spurs, Gareth Bale was involved in 37 goals in all competitions for the club (26 goals, 11 assists); only Robin van Persie (39) and Juan Mata (49) were involved in more for a Premier League club in 2012-13. Memories. pic.twitter.com/tTAMAN1ju8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2020

In the course of the interaction with the sports radio station, Barnett went on to explain why most of the clubs can never sign Bale and said the winger is very happy and satisfied at his current club. When asked whether his former employers had attempted to sign him last month, he replied:

“No, [Levy] may have [visited Madrid], it’s not for me to say whether he did or didn’t."

“Gareth is very happy over there. And let’s be realistic: for most clubs he is out of their league, financially."

As per Sillyseason, Bale earns a whopping £350,000 a week, which leaves only two or three options for the player, including the Chinese Super League. He also went on to claim that Bale would never return to the White Hart Lane. He replied to a question about the same issue:

“I don’t think so, no, he’s in a very fortunate position. When his contract is up hopefully he will sit down with me and his family and decide what he wants to do.”

What does the future hold for the fleet-footed forward?

Bale has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu, and as long as Zinedine Zidane remains in charge of the club it is doubtful the Welshman will be offered a contract extension.

Though Manchester United remain long-time admirers of the player, even they'll think twice before signing the player, whose weekly wage will prove to be a massive dent in the club's finances.

The player had shown willingness to sit out the entire duration of his contract earlier this year, so it remains to be seen whether he somehow regains his spot in Zidane's playing XI or whether he'll continue to warm the bench.