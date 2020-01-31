Transfer Deadline Day: Real Madrid superstar set to return to Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur

According to Times Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have made a breakthrough in their efforts to reunite with former talisman Gareth Bale, as the Welshman is close to completing a sensational return to the North London club. Bale's relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has turned sour in recent months and the winger was close to sealing a move to China in the summer, before Los Blancos pulled the plug on the deal in the last minute.

Since making the move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2013 for a then world-record fee of €100 million, Bale has been one of the most successful players in the decorated history of the club, having won 4 UEFA Champions Leagues, 1 La Liga, 3 FIFA Club World Cups and 1 Copa del Rey in his 6-year spell at the club.

The 30-year-old is held in high regard by the Tottenham Hotspur faithful and is widely regarded as the most naturally talented player to grace the club in the modern era. Daniel Levy travelled to Madrid to hold talks with Florentino Perez and although Bale's wages are a potential stumbling block, there is a sense of cautious optimism amongst the Spurs hierarchy that they can pull off the deal before the conclusion of the January transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly a huge fan of the player and although the details of the deal remain unclear at this stage, Spurs face a race against time to reunite with the talisman, in what could be the headline news of deadline day.

