Tottenham Hotspur revive top-four hopes as post-Jose Mourinho era begins with victory

Tottenham Hotspur played for the first time on Wednesday after their failed plans to join the European Super League.

Other English clubs that were open to the idea of a breakaway league faced protests and were jeered at by their fans when they played earlier in the week.

Despite pulling out of the European Super League, Tottenham Hotspur still had to face the wrath of their fans ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

After falling behind to a Danny Ings goal early in the game, Tottenham Hotspur clawed their way back in the second half, with goals from Gareth Bale and Heung-Min Son helping them to a 2-1 win.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ⏱️ We're up and running under @RyanMason after a superb second-half comeback seals a big three points!



⚪️ #THFC 2-1 #SaintsFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LB6DF9EM4J — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur begin life after Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur’s sacking of Jose Mourinho on Monday seems to have flown under the radar due to all the controversy surrounding the European Super League.

It appears the team did not miss the Portuguese at all when they faced Southampton on Wednesday. Interim manager Ryan Mason became the youngest manager in Premier League history after guiding Spurs to victory at the age of 29.

Mason told Sky Sports at the end of the game:

"I thought it was fantastic, so proud of the boys. So much energy, so much bravery, especially after the first 20-30 minutes as well. I thought [Southampton] came out the blocks, they were very good in the first half, we found it difficult at times.

Advertisement

"But the guys showed belief, they stuck to the plan and full credit to the guys because the energy, the commitment, bravery and I'll be honest: I thought there was only one team that was going to win it."

It’s a new era at Spurs, and beginning the post-Mourinho era with such an important victory is exactly what the team needed.

Tottenham Hotspur keep Premier League top-four hopes alive

By beating Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur have revived their hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four.

Despite enduring an underwhelming campaign under Mourinho, things aren’t looking that bad now.

Mason’s side currently occupy sixth place in the Premier League table and are just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, although they’ve played a game more.

Qualifying for the UEFA Champions League looks like a tall order, but nothing is conclusive at the moment. Spurs are not far off and if they can be consistent in the coming weeks, it wouldn’t be beyond them.

There are six matches left to be played in the Premier League, and points will definitely be dropped between now and the end of the season. For now, though, Tottenham Hotspur have gotten themselves back into contention for a top-four finish.