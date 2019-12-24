Tottenham Hotspur's appeal against Son Heung-Min's red card rejected

The Tottenham Hotspur player was sent off in the London derby

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-Min Son was sent off in a heated London derby at Spurs' home stadium, in a game which saw former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho lose 0-2 to his former charge, Frank Lampard.

The game had plenty of highs and lows as the visiting Blues outperformed their London rivals to capture all three points. Things went from bad to worse in the game for Spurs as the in-form Son was sent off for an altercation with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

The Spurs striker was lying on the ground with the former AS Roma player standing over him before Son seemed to kick Rudiger in the ribs, and the latter fell clutching his stomach area.

The act was highly unnecessary from Son, who is usually a stoic player on the field and does not get into these tussles. VAR deemed the foul to be red card worthy, and the player was sent off.

Spurs' red card appeal rejected

Spurs appealed to the Premier League to have another look at the red card as they thought the foul was not worthy of such harsh punishment. However, the committee did not accept their appeal, and the club's plea for overturning the red card has been rejected by the authorities.

This means that Mourinho will be without his in-form player for quite a while. It was a direct red, so the Korean international is expected to miss the next three games in a hectic festive season for the Lilywhites.

Son was sent off earlier this season as well for a challenge on Andre Gomes, and Spurs had appealed to the league on that occasion, leading to the red card being rescinded, as video replays revealed that Gomes got injured due to crashing into Serge Aurier, which was not the South Korean's fault.

There is no doubt that Spurs will miss their forward's pace and trickery while he's banned, and it remains to be seen how Mourinho changes his squad to accommodate the absence of Son.

