Top 10 iconic Tottenham Hotspur games of the decade (2010-2019)

Tottenham's Champions League comeback against Ajax is one of their most iconic games of all time

The decade between 2010 and 2019 has been a good one for Tottenham Hotspur; the North London-based side started the period as one of the Premier League’s top sides, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time at the end of 2009-10, and while there have been some speed bumps along the way, they’ve largely stayed near the top ever since.

Over those ten years, Spurs have been led by Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood, Mauricio Pochettino, and currently, Portuguese legend Jose Mourinho. Now considered one of English football’s so-called ‘Big Six’, Tottenham have treated their fans to some classic games since the start of the decade.

In chronological order, here are Tottenham Hotspur’s 10 most iconic games of the decade (2010-2019).

#1 Manchester City 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League – 5 May, 2010

Peter Crouch headed Tottenham into the Champions League in 2010

Harry Redknapp’s Spurs headed to the Etihad Stadium – then known as the City of Manchester Stadium – at the end of the 2009-10 season with a major showdown in order, facing off with Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City with a Champions League spot for the 2010-11 campaign essentially on the line. Tottenham came into the game in fourth place in the Premier League with 67 points, while City sat directly behind them in 5th, just one point behind.

The match was the penultimate game of the season, meaning a victory would guarantee Spurs a spot at Europe’s top table, while a defeat would’ve been a disaster. In the end, a tight game was played out with Redknapp’s side eventually coming out on top. Spurs always seemed more likely to score – seeing a Ledley King header disallowed for a push in the first half – but for a while it just seemed they couldn’t do it, with strikers Peter Crouch and Jermain Defoe both missing good chances.

That was until the 82nd minute, though, when defender Younes Kaboul sent a cross into the area. The ball was deflected towards goal by a City defender and although goalkeeper Marton Fulop parried it away, it fell into the path of Crouch – who headed into the empty net before wheeling away in joy.

This was a turning point for Tottenham, as they’d finally reached the Promised Land after so many years as Premier League also-rans, and it stands out a decade on as a signpost of what was to come for the North London side.

