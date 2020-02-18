Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min set to undergo surgery after sustaining fracture against Aston Villa

Son Heung-Min

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-Min is set to undergo surgery in his right arm and remain out for a 'number of weeks' following a fracture endured during his side's 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

The winger, who drew attention for facing a blow in the very first minute from Ezri Konsa, completed the 90 minutes, whilst also netting a brace as Spurs presently find themselves just a point and a place behind fourth-placed Chelsea, ahead of a massive showdown between the London rivals rivals next weekend.

Son has been in fine form since returning from suspension for a red card against the Blues, having scored four goals in his last three Premier League appearances. The winger, despite missing five matches in the league this term, has netted nine goals and provided seven assists.

Injury update on Heung-Min Son. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 18, 2020

However, the 27-year-old is now set to continue another lengthy spell on the sidelines. Spurs, on their official website, wrote:

"Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm. The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday. Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks."

Spurs will now be without Son for their crucial forthcoming fixtures against RB Leipzig and Chelsea.

