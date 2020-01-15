Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Christian Eriksen agrees to leave Spurs for Inter in January

Christian Eriksen is edging closer to Spurs exit

For months now, Christian Eriksen's contract saga with current club Tottenham Hotspur has dominated the transfer headlines. The Dane has six months remaining on his current Spurs contract, and he has been adamant on not extending his stay in North London, even after being offered much more lucrative contracts.

It has been made clear by Spurs manager Jose Mourinho that he wants Eriksen to be a part of the project he is building at his new club. But, with the January transfer window now in full flow, the 27-year-old's departure seemed to be a question of when, and not if. Inter Milan have been linked with the playmaker perennially, and they have always been the favourites to either sign him for a cut-price in January, or sign him for free in the summer.

Eriksen agrees January Inter move

According to hugely reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Eriksen has accepted to move to Inter this month instead of waiting for the summer and is ready to negotiate personal terms with the Italian side. The Antonio Conte-led side have also begun negotiations with Tottenham, and are ready to offer €10 million, but Spurs are holding out for a fee in the region of €20 million.

Christian Eriksen has just accepted to join Inter on January - he’d like to move immediatly and is “ready to agree” personal terms.



Inter have now started official talks with Tottenham: €10M offered, Spurs want €20M. Talks ongoing. 🇩🇰#THFC #Tottenham #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2020

Following tonight's 2-1 win against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup 3rd round replay, Mourinho has asked for respect to be shown by both the player and the fans towards each other. He said,

"He played very well, played very well, very professional which is what I expect from him. If his decision is to leave I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything which is what he tries to do for them fans, it’s always to respect, we have to respect but I think the boy did it for us today."

Eriksen's imminent departure will leave Mourinho without a creative No.10 in his squad- an issue which he will be expected to resolve within the remaining days of the transfer window.

