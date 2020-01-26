Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Christian Eriksen to have Inter Milan medical on Monday

Christian Eriksen is set to move to Inter Milan in the coming days

According to Fabrizio Romano, Christian Eriksen is set to have his Inter Milan medical on Monday, as he moves a step closer to securing a transfer to the Serie A from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

With 6 months remaining on his current deal, Spurs were keen on offloading the player in January as they did not want to lose him for free upon expiry of his contract, and the Nerazzurri have finally got their man after being locked in talks with the North London club for close to a month.

After being linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past, the Danish playmaker is finally set to end his 6-year association with Spurs, where he made a name for himself as one of the finest players in his position. Inter Milan are in a two-way tussle with Juventus for the Serie A title and the Italian outfit have already raided the Premier League in January, with Ashley Young joining them from the Red Devils earlier this month.

The Italian giants have agreed a deal worth €15 million to secure Eriksen's services and the 27-year-old is expected to complete his medical and sign his contract on Monday, as he looks set to link up with Antonio Conte's side in the coming days.