Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Daniel Levy insists Spurs are not afraid of selling Christian Eriksen to Premier League rivals

Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has claimed that the club are not scared of selling Christian Eriksen to a Premier League rival in the upcoming January transfer window.

Spurs will sell Eriksen to rivals in the right conditions, claims Spurs chairman

Eriksen's potential departure from the north London club has been doing the rounds in the rumour mill as the midfielder looks set to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

Spurs are reportedly willing to listen to offers of under £40 million for the services of the Danish playmaker after he implied that he would not be signing a contract extension with Jose Mourinho in the managerial seat. The 27-year-old rejected offers that would pay him £200,000 a week at the London club and can subsequently sign a pre-agreement with a foreign club of his choice from January.

Levy has now claimed that he would sanction the player's move to any Premier League rival provided he wants to do it in the right conditions.

Daniel Levy

When asked if he would allow Eriksen's transfer to a domestic rival, Levy told Standard Sport,

"We are honestly not scared to trade with our rivals. My view is really simple. For a player to sign a new contract, not only have the conditions got to be right but the player has got to want to do it.

"It is up to those players whether they want to stay at Tottenham and we'll see. I don't want to comment on ­individual players too much. I actually think it is unfair. Every circumstance is different. There may be a player who wants to stay, there may be a player we don't want to stay."

Tottenham will return to action on Sunday when they will face fellow London giants Chelsea in the Premier League.

