Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: 5 players who could decide the outcome | Premier League 2019-20

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham take on his former side Chelsea this weekend

In one of the biggest games in the Premier League this weekend, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on their London rivals. There is, of course, the added bonus of facing off with their former boss Jose Mourinho – who led them to three Premier League titles.

Spurs have seen a renaissance of sorts since Mourinho’s arrival in November, winning 4 of 5 Premier League games. They now sit in fifth place – just one behind Chelsea – and can move to 4th with a victory over the weekend.

This is a huge game with big ramifications for the Premier League, and here are 5 players who could decide the outcome.

#1 Dele Alli

Dele Alli's form has improved greatly since the arrival of Mourinho

Perhaps no other Tottenham player has been rejuvenated under the reign of Mourinho as much as Dele Alli. The England midfielder has been moved further up the pitch by the Portuguese boss and the results have been astonishing, as he’s suddenly found the kind of form that made him one of Europe’s most exciting talents a couple of years ago.

Alli has scored 4 goals since the arrival of Mourinho and has also made 3 assists; his goals against Bournemouth and Manchester United were among the best of the season thus far. With Chelsea’s defensive issues in mind, Alli will definitely be looking to pick holes in the back-line of the Blues this weekend.

To add to that is the fact that he’s got history against Chelsea – it was his brace in April 2018 that handed Spurs their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1990, and he also opened the scoring against them in last season’s 3-1 win. So if Lampard’s men need to stop any Spurs player, it is Alli.

