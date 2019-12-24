Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Eric Dier set to be handed a contract extension

According to The Telegraph, Eric Dier could join Toby Alderweireld in extending his stay at Tottenham Hotspur. The midfielder's present contract will come to an end in the summer of 2021, but Spurs are wasting no time in ensuring that Dier stays at the north London club beyond that.

Dier will be rewarded with a new contract

The 25-year-old joined Tottenham in 2014 for a fee of £4 million, two years after he started playing for Sporting Lisbon's first team.

His return to England and rise in the Tottenham team earned him a spot in the English national team. However, towards the end of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure, Dier was frequently left on the bench and played a minimal role in most of the fixtures.

Since Jose Mourinho took charge of Spurs last month, things have changed, and Dier has been re-introduced into the starting XI. It is evident that the former Manchester United manager sees potential in Dier and as such, Tottenham are eager to keep up.

The report also mentions that Tottenham are looking to offer him at least £75,000-a-week in the new contract. Besides Dier, the contracts of Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen are expiring soon. However, both players are yet to sign new deals and could leave for free next summer.

