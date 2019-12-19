Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Jose Mourinho willing to sell Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose in January transfer window

Jose Mourinho is set to command a massive overhaul of his current Spurs squad

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to let Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose leave the club as part of his plans to streamline his current squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Mourinho to sell players to freshen Spurs squad when January window opens

According to The Telegraph, the former Manchester United manager is willing to let Wanyama leave the club this January and is ready to listen to offers for Rose, who has previously expressed a stern desire to see out the rest of his contract with the club.

Wanyama, who has been with Spurs for three years, has not been given a single Premier League start since April and is currently being linked with Hertha Berlin and a series of Chinese clubs. Meanwhile, Rose, whose present contract expires in 2021, has declared that he will not leave in January despite having lost his first-choice status within the squad under Mourinho.

Christian Eriksen is the other player who is set for a departure after failing to agree terms for a contract extension. The midfielder can begin talks about a pre-contract with any foreign club in January and Daniel Levy himself has claimed that he is not afraid to sell the Danish playmaker to Premier League rivals in an interview with Standard Sport.

Juan Foyth and Oliver Skipp, on the other hand, are believed to be in Mourinho's first-team plans and are likely to get gametime over the busy Christmas period.

The London giants are also on the lookout for a back-up striker to Harry Kane and a defender, especially as the futures of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen continue to be in question as their deals run down.

Tottenham are currently fifth on the Premier League table and are next scheduled to face Chelsea in a highly-anticipated game on Sunday.

