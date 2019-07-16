×
Premier League Transfer News: Kieran Trippier set for Atletico Madrid medical

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
122   //    16 Jul 2019, 20:05 IST

Trippier looks set to move to Atletico Madrid
Trippier looks set to move to Atletico Madrid

What's the story?

According to Alasdair Gold of Football London, Kieran Trippier has been granted permission to undergo a medical with Atletico Madrid.

The 28-year-old looks set to end his four-year affiliation with the North-London club and Football London understand that the two clubs have edged closer to finalizing a deal for the England international.

In case you didn't know...

Trippier has been linked with a whole host of top clubs and Atletico Madrid look to have beaten the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Bayern Munich to his signature.

Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier picked up an injury in the Africa Cup of Nations and with Trippier's departure, Kyle Walker-Peters is the only fit right-back at the club currently.

After his heroics at the World Cup, where he famously scored a free-kick against Croatia in the semi-final to put England ahead, Trippier's stock has dipped as he struggled with injuries and poor form last season.

The heart of the matter...

The Englishman, having previously been on the books of Burnley, joined Spurs for a meager £3.5 million fee in the summer of 2015 and his dead-ball ability earned him widespread praise as he firmly established himself as one of the best right-backs in the country.

Despite struggling with injuries and poor form recently, Spurs look to have made a sizable profit on Trippier as Atletico Madrid have agreed on a fee in the region of £25 million to acquire his services.

Having returned to pre-season training earlier this month, Trippier will not travel with the rest of the squad for Spurs' Singapore tour. Instead, the right-back will head to the Spanish capital to undertake a medical and finalize his move to Atleti.

What's next?

With Trippier's imminent departure and Serge Aurier struggling with injury, Kyle Walker-Peters is the only fit senior right-back at Spurs' disposal currently. Juan Foyth, who has deputized in that position before, could be drafted in if the situation calls for it.

Spurs announced the record-breaking capture of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon and although the North-London club agreed on a deal to sign Jack Clarke from Leeds, the youngster has been loaned back to the Whites for the forthcoming season.

Mauricio Pochettino is short of options at right-back and with the new Premier League season less than 3 weeks away, Spurs are running out of time to draft in a replacement for Trippier before the commencement of the new season.

Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Atletico Madrid Football Kieran Trippier
