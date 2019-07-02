Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Tanguy Ndombele arrives in London to complete Spurs move

Tanguy Ndombele looks set to become Spurs' record signing

What's the story?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Olympique Lyonnais for a club record fee, believed to be in the region of €62 million excluding bonuses.

After agonizingly missing out on European glory to Liverpool, Ndombele's capture comes as a welcome boost to Spurs as they look to compete on all fronts next season.

In case you didn't know...

The French midfielder has been one of the breakthrough stars of the 2018/19 season and is widely regarded as one of the hottest young midfielders in world football.

Manchester United and Real Madrid were said to be interested in acquiring his services but Spurs jumped ahead of the queue and sealed the deal. Daniel Levy has often been criticized for not showing enough ambition in the transfer market but Ndombele capture is seen as a massive statement of intent and is sure to send shock-waves across Europe.

The heart of the matter

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier that Spurs have indeed agreed a deal to sign the Frenchman and RMC Sport concurred with them, going on to reveal that he'd become Spurs' record signing and Lyon's record sale.

Ndombele has reportedly signed a six-year deal at Spurs and will add some much needed quality to their midfield. €62 million for a player of his caliber represents fantastic business for Spurs as he's a player who'd transform their midfield and make the position his own for years to come.

What's next?

Ndombele's record breaking capture will come as a much needed boost for Spurs. With Eric Dier falling out of favor and Victor Wanyama struggling with injuries, the 22 year-old would walk straight into the starting XI and improve the quality of their side drastically. He's expected to combine forces with fellow Frenchman Moussa Sissoko at the heart of the midfield and Spurs will be hoping he hits the ground running immediately.