Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Premier League 2019-20

Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to dust off their demoralizing midweek defeat at the hands of Colchester United when they welcome Southampton on Saturday, 28 September.

Not just the exit from Carabao Cup, but also their recent results seem to be worrying the Spurs faithful. The Lilywhites, level on points with five other teams, are winless since their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

To add to the embarrassment, they have lost 10 of their 24 PL games in 2019 - their most in a single calendar year since 2014 in the competition.

On the contrary, Ralph Hasenhuttl and co. were handed a reality check in the South Coast derby against Bournemouth, but returned to winning ways against bitter rivals Portsmouth. A point against the UCL runners would mean a solid opening two months for the Saints.

They will, however, have their work cut out against a side that has won seven of their previous eight home league matches against them.

Harry Kane, who has netted eight in nine games against Southampton, will be licking his lips to do so once again. His goal against Leicester that defied rules of physics would have given him major confidence.

On that note, we look at the team news and probable line-ups ahead of the highly anticipated game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur:

Contract rebel Christian Eriksen, along with Lucas Moura, could be confined to spots on the bench following their poor performances against Colchester in mid-week. Summer signings Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso remain long-term absentees.

Southampton:

Moussa Djenepo, who has not featured in the last two matches owing to a muscle injury, remains doubtful. The duo of Nathan Redmond and Danny Ings is expected to lead the line.

Probable Line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko; Erik Lamela, Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane

Southampton (4-3-3): Angus Gunn; Cedric Soares, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand; James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Danny Ings