Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal: 5 key battles to watch | Premier League 2021-22

The excitement of the Premier League top-four race is destined to reach its apex when Arsenal travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night (12 May).

The Gunners, sitting in fourth, currently find themselves four points clear of fifth-placed Spurs. A win for Mikel Arteta's side on matchday 36 would put them seven points clear, thus sealing Champions League football for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Lilywhites, on the other hand, need a win to give themselves an outside chance of sealing the fourth spot. A draw, which would keep them four points behind Arsenal with two games to play, might only be able to delay the inevitable.

Playing at home, the Lilywhites will have the vocal backing of their loyal supporters. Whether they can turn that into a tangible on-field advantage remains to be seen.

A north London derby with all the ingredients of a classic, here are five battles that could tip the scales one way or the other at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

#5 Bukayo Saka vs Ryan Sessegnon

Academy graduate Bukayo Saka has been a revelation for the Gunners this season. The Englishman has shown unimaginable maturity over the course of the season, producing numerous influential performances.

The winger is excellent with the ball at his feet, packs tremendous pace, creates chances for his teammates, and also has a knack for scoring.

With Saka on song, Arsenal can take the fight to any defense out there, and Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to be an exception.

The England international has scored 11 goals and provided six assists in the Premier League this season, which shows the impact he has had.

The youngster had to come off with a knock in the 2-1 win over Leeds United but should be fit to feature against Spurs. If he does, Ryan Sessegnon will have the responsibility of keeping him quiet.

Sessegnon has the pace to keep up with the winger and has demonstrated composure in tight situations. Whether he succeeds in his endeavors could determine which London team has the upper hand tonight.

#4 Edward Nketiah vs Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Eric Dier has been a pillar at the back for Antonio Conte this season. Yes, he has slipped a few times, but he rarely takes any time to get back up on his feet.

Being Tottenham Hotspur’s general in defense, he is set to cross paths with Arsenal’s current first-choice centre-forward Eddie Nketiah.

The young striker has been making headlines with his excellent displays lately, scoring four goals in his last four Premier League matches.

The 22-year-old is not only a great striker of the ball, but he has also worked diligently on his hold-up play. If he plays to his potential, Dier could be in for quite a long night.

#3 Heung-min Son vs Takehiro Tomiyasu

Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, Heung-min Son has evolved into one of the best players in the Premier League. Unlike his more popular teammate Harry Kane, Son doesn’t make as many headlines, but his contributions over the last few seasons have been massive.

This term, he has comfortably outshone Kane, scoring 20 goals (second-most) and providing eight assists in 32 Premier League appearances.

On Thursday night, Son will look to add another chapter to his book of heroics, and it could be upon Takehiro Tomiyasu to contain him. If Arteta starts Nuno Tavares on the left, Tomiyasu could take his natural position on the right.

Not only could his pace help him stay on Son, but he could also use his composure to thwart the South Korean international in his tracks.

The battle on the left could end up being one of the most exciting events of the match on Thursday night.

#2 Martin Odegaard vs Rodrigo Bentacur

Former Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has become an invaluable part of Arteta’s Arsenal squad.

Sitting just behind the striker, he keeps the ball moving, the opposition guessing, and creating chances for his teammates to exploit. The attacking midfielder also loves to go for goal himself and has already found the back of the net six times this season.

Rodrigo Bentacur, on the other hand, does not have a knack for scoring or assisting. He is responsible for keeping players out of dangerous areas and killing offensive threats in the crib.

Odegaard’s creativity poses a threat to Tottenham’s objectives, and Bentacur is unlikely to take it lightly. A mouth-watering tussle awaits us tonight.

#1 Harry Kane vs Rob Holding

Having scored only 13 goals in 34 Premier League games, Harry Kane has not enjoyed the best of campaigns this term.

However, goals are not the only thing he brings to the table. Kane holds up the ball brilliantly, stretches opponents with his runs, and even helps out at the back when needed.

The Tottenham frontman has an impressive record in the north London derby. In 16 derbies he has played in, Kane has scored 11 times, which goes on to show how much he enjoys the heated rivalry.

Tonight, however, the 28-year-old could have a hard time improving his tally, with Arsenal’s Rob Holding standing in his way.

The third-choice centre-back has been immense for Arsenal in his last three Premier League starts. He does not demonstrate any nerves, is commanding inside his box, and can also make a difference in the opposition box.

Keeping a lid on Kane is easier said than done, but we believe Holding has all it takes to do the improbable tonight.

