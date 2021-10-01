Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd October 2021

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to snap a three-game losing streak in the Premier League as they host Aston Villa on Sunday.

After getting off to a promising start to the new campaign with three back-to-back wins, Spurs' campaign took a sharp U-turn. They've lost three in the league since their last win, which came against Watford in August.

They suffered successive 3-0 losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea before falling 3-1 to arch-rivals Arsenal last weekend. A 5-1 win over NS Mura in the Champions League in midweek would have boosted their confidence slightly. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and Tottenham fans will be hoping that he has hit his stride again.

But in Aston Villa, Spurs have an opposition that's shown a lot of promise in recent weeks. The last thing that Nuno Espirito Santo and his men will want is to go on the upcoming international break on the back of four consecutive defeats. They will be desperate for a win here.

Aston Villa fashioned a sensational win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last weekend. It could so easily have been a draw but Dean Smith's men did just about enough to beat the Red Devils at home thanks to a Kortney Hause strike in the 88th minute.

Villa are currently eighth in the Premier League table with 10 points after six matches. Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are 11th with nine points and a goal difference of -5.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 15 meetings between the two sides, Aston Villa have won just twice. They won the last meeting between the two sides in May earlier this year.

Tottenham Hotspur have registered 10 wins in their last 10 meetings against Aston Villa.

The last time Aston Villa won consecutive Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur was way back in 1995.

Tottenham Hotspur last lost four consecutive matches in the league in November 2004. Their losing streak stretched to six games.

Aston Villa haven't won three consecutive games since they won four games on the trot in their first four Premier League games last season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



That's all for now, the full presser will be available on our membership platform and VillaTV this afternoon. 🟣 Smith on the potential of his squad: “We are not firing on all cylinders yet, the players know that. There is still an awful lot that we can work towards.”That's all for now, the full presser will be available on our membership platform and VillaTV this afternoon. 🟣 #TOTAVL Smith on the potential of his squad: “We are not firing on all cylinders yet, the players know that. There is still an awful lot that we can work towards.”



That's all for now, the full presser will be available on our membership platform and VillaTV this afternoon. 🟣 #TOTAVL https://t.co/Ahtpbe2DKS

Tottenham Hotspur have looked devoid of ideas in the final third in recent weeks. They were completely outplayed in the first half by Arsenal last weekend. While the 5-1 win against NS Mura in the Champions League would be a morale booster, Aston Villa are going to be an entirely different proposition.

Dean Smith's men are on the right track and took the game to Manchester United last weekend. They are playing well and will know that this is a great chance for them to register three back-to-back wins.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Aston Villa

Tip 2: Harry Kane to score - YES

Also Read

Tip 3: Both teams to score - YES

Bold Tip: Danny Ings to score in the second-half - YES

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Shambhu Ajith

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far