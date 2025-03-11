Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13 2025

Tottenham Hotspur play host to AZ Alkmaar in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Thursday.

Last week saw Spurs slump to a dismal 1-0 defeat to AZ in the Netherlands, leaving their hopes of a trophy hanging by a thread.

So can they turn things around here, or will the Dutch side pull off a sizeable upset and advance into the quarter-finals?

Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first leg game between Tottenham and AZ last week was their second meeting this season. The two sides clashed in the league phase of the Europa League, with Spurs running out 1-0 winners thanks to a late penalty from Richarlison.

Tottenham stopped their losing streak at two this past weekend by drawing 2-2 with Bournemouth. However, the performance was still below-par, with Ange Postecoglou's men coming from 2-0 down to secure what looked like an unlikely point.

AZ have not played since their win over Spurs last Thursday and should come into this game well-rested. They've also won seven of their last ten games. In Europe, though, they have not won any of their five away matches this season, losing three of them.

Despite suffering an embarrassing 18 defeats this season, Tottenham have only been beaten by more than a single goal on two occasions, both to league leaders Liverpool. In a remarkable statistic on the other side of the coin, of their 20 wins, only eight have come by a single goal.

AZ Alkmaar's top scorer this season is former Tottenham striker Troy Parrott. The Irish international was unable to make his mark at Spurs, but has done well in the Netherlands, scoring 16 goals across all competitions this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Tottenham certainly didn't make things easy for themselves with their poor performance against AZ in the Netherlands last Thursday. Despite this, the Premier League side might still be in a good position to qualify here.

Firstly, Ange Postecoglou's men have been well adept at beating teams by more than one goal this season - although they did only beat AZ 1-0 in their first game back in October.

Secondly, key players such as Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke and Micky van de Ven now have important minutes in their legs and will be almost up-to-speed for this game.

Thirdly, Spurs will know that the future of their whole season lies in this game, and will absolutely need to be at their best. It won't be easy, but the prediction is a home win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 AZ Alkmaar

Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.

Tip 2: Son Heung Min to score or assist for Tottenham - Yes (Son has been involved in 16 goals this season and looked on good form this weekend).

Tip 3: Tottenham to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Tottenham cannot really afford to concede here, but they have kept three clean sheets in four home games in Europe this season, including against AZ).

