Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1st 2025

Tottenham Hotspur face off with Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-finals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Thursday. Both of these sides will be desperate to record a positive result in the first leg of this tie, with Tottenham in particular wanting to gain an advantage at home before travelling to Norway next week.

So, who will come out on top in North London on Thursday?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham have never faced Bodo/Glimt before. However, the Norwegian side have faced Premier League opposition in the Europa League this season, losing 3-2 to Manchester United in late November.

Tottenham's league form has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, and they are on a woeful run of just one win in their last eight matches. However, in Europe, they have fared much better, and their victory away at Frankfurt in the quarter-finals was one of their best of the season.

Bodo/Glimt have done remarkably well to reach their first European semi-final. However, it's worth noting that since reaching the knockout phase, they have lost all three of their away legs, falling to defeats at Twente, Olympiacos and Lazio.

Tottenham have lost eight league matches at home this season, but in Europe, nobody has been able to overcome them in their backyard. Their home record in the Europa League this season reads four wins, two draws and zero defeats.

Bodo/Glimt will be without several key players for this first leg. Midfielders Hakon Evjen and Patrick Berg are both suspended, while defender Odin Bjortuft and attacker Ole Didrik Blomberg are both injured.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

While Tottenham's domestic form has been appalling in recent weeks, Ange Postecoglou's side have been able to turn up the heat in Europe, producing some strong performances.

They should be hopeful of another here. Not only are Bodo/Glimt without some of their first-choice players, but their record away in Europe this season is not good at all. They have picked up one win on the road and have suffered four defeats.

The Norwegian side aren't going to lie down for Spurs, but with a full-strength squad to pick from, Postecoglou's men will be hopeful of establishing a strong lead going into the second leg.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Bodo/Glimt

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.

Tip 2: Tottenham to score at least two goals - Yes (Bodo/Glimt have conceded at least two goals in three of their last four away matches in Europe).

