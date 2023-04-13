Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th April 2023

Tottenham Hotspur will look to keep themselves in the race for a top-four finish as they host Bournemouth on Saturday.

Brighton & Hove Albion were expected to do a number on Spurs last weekend when they visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, the Seagulls couldn't translate their dominance into a positive result as goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min helped Cristian Stellini's men take all three points.

Despite their vulnerabilities, the Lilywhites have been formidable on home turf. Only Arsenal and Manchester City have won more games on home soil this season and Spurs will look to bank on the same as they prepare to play hosts to the Cherries on Saturday.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind Manchester United and Newcastle United, who have both played a game lesser than them.

Their Saturday opponents Bournemouth are 15th in the table but have shown their ability to spring a few surprises of late. They have won three of their last five games. This includes victories over Liverpool and Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

They beat Leicester City 1-0 last weekend to install a three-point gap between themselves and the drop zone. Gary O'Neil's team are far from being out of trouble though and a loss against Spurs could put them right back in the heat of the relegation battle.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bournemouth have lost all five of their Premier League away matches against Tottenham Hotspur.

Bournemouth have managed to muster just five points in 11 Premier League meetings against Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost just one Premier League game against the Cherries. That loss (1-0) came in May 2019 at the Vitality Stadium.

Spurs have won their last five Premier League games at home. They have more points at home in the Premier League than any other side (15) since the start of February.

Bournemouth have managed to win four of their last eight Premier League matches. That's as many as they had won in the first 22 games of the ongoing campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur haven't been all that convincing of late but they've been a formidable force at home. They will have their work cut out against the Cherries, who are navigating their best phase of the 2022-23 season.

We still expect Spurs to get an important win here and keep themselves in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Bournemouth

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

