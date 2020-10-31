Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday in their upcoming English Premier League game.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Belgian side Antwerp on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

A goal from veteran attacker and Israel international Lior Refaelov was enough to secure the three points for Antwerp.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion on Monday in the English Premier League.

An own goal from England international Jake Livermore put Brighton & Hove Albion ahead, but striker Karlan Grant managed to equalize for the Baggies late in the second half.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In seven previous encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost one and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Tottenham Hotspur triumphing 2-1 over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Goals from star striker Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli managed to ensure victory for their side. Centre-back Adam Webster scored the consolation goal for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-D-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: W-L-L-D-D

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to count on the services of defender Japhet Tanganga, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without Colombian winger Jose Izquierdo, striker Florin Andone and Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who are all out due to injuries. Centre-back and captain Lewis Dunk is suspended.

Injured: Florin Andone, Jose Izquierdo, Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lewis Dunk

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mathew Ryan, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Tariq Lamptey, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Solly March, Adam Lallana, Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have strengthened exceptionally well in the transfer window gone by, and have a deep squad to deal with various competitions.

However, the loss to Antwerp will hurt, and manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that some players might be running out of opportunities to establish themselves in the first XI.

Jose on tonight’s performance:



"We got what we deserved. We let them win, I can say that.



“After tonight, my future choices are going to be very easy."#COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/D81TMTOomP — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) October 29, 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, have not been fortunate in the English top-flight. Despite good performances, results have not gone their way, and manager Graham Potter will hope that his side's luck turns around.

Tottenham Hotspur will field a strong XI on Monday, and should be able to emerge victorious given the quality of the squad.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

