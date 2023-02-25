Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over David Moyes' West Ham United in the league. Second-half goals from Brazilian right-back Emerson Royal and South Korean forward Son Heung-min secured the win for Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Southampton in the league. A goal from star midfielder James Ward-Prowse sealed the deal for Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 37 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won 19 games, lost eight and drawn 10.

In 24 league starts for Tottenham Hotspur this season, star striker Harry Kane has 17 goals.

South Korean attacker Son Heung-min has scored five goals in 20 league starts this season for Tottenham Hotspur.

German forward Kai Havertz has scored five goals in the league in 19 starts for Chelsea this season.

Attacker Raheem Sterling has six goal contributions in 14 league starts for Chelsea this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are currently 4th in the league, seven points behind 3rd-placed Manchester United. They made a couple of loan acquisitions in January, with Dutch attacker Arnaut Danjuma and Spanish right-back Pedro Porro both joining the club.

There have been concerns over the form of Son Heung-min; the 30-year old is regarded as one of the best forwards in the league, but has failed to reach the heights that he managed in previous few seasons. Dejan Kulusevski has produced some good performances, but the reliance on Harry Kane to run Tottenham Hotspur's attack has increased after Son's average performances and Richarlison's limited minutes in the league.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are 10th in the league. Graham Potter is under immense pressure to turn things around after a poor run of form, and it does not help that Chelsea decided to spend a bucketload on money in January after having spent a bucketload on money last summer.

Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez has shown his capability, while the likes of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk are showing signs of their undeniable potential. However, with so many new acquisitions, it will take time for Potter to get things going at the club.

A close game, with Tottenham Hotspur to win.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first- yes

