Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2023

The Premier League features another London derby this week as Chelsea lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's impressive Tottenham Hotspur side in an important clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Preview

Chelsea are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Blues eased past Blackburn Rovers by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The North London outfit edged Crystal Palace by a 2-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 77 out of the 175 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Tottenham Hotspur's 56 victories.

Tottenham Hotspur were on a winless run of eight matches against Chelsea in the Premier League before their 2-0 victory against the Blues in February this year.

Chelsea have won a total of 14 matches away from home against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - only Manchester United have a better record in this regard in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur have picked up 26 points from their first 10 matches in the Premier League this season - their best tally at this stage of the campaign since the 1960-61 season.

Chelsea have lost a total of 15 matches in the Premier League in 2023 - only one defeat fewer than they suffered in 2021 and 2022 combined.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have made massive strides under Ange Postecoglou and will be intent on making the most of their purple match this year. The likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-Min have been in excellent form and will look to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Chelsea have improved under Mauricio Pochettino but have several issues to address ahead of this match. Tottenham Hotspur are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Son Heung-Min to score - Yes