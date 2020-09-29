Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur host Chelsea in the League Cup on Tuesday night, with both sides looking to return to winning ways, after disappointing draws in the Premier League over the weekend.

Tottenham were denied by late VAR drama in their game against Newcastle United at home, as the Magpies were awarded a late penalty in a 1-1 draw, for a handball offence from Eric Dier, which enraged Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea played a shocking game against West Bromwich Albion in the weekend, as they went 3-0 down at half-time. They were rescued by goals from three academy graduates in Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi, as they drew 3-3 at The Hawthorns.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Chelsea have won 72 times, and lost on 54 occasions against Tottenham. Of the 166 times that these two teams have played against each other in their history, 40 games have ended in draws.

Tottenham were given a bye into this round, as Leyton Orient had to forfeit their game in the previous round due to positive COVID-19 tests in their squad.

Chelsea beat Barnsley 6-0 in the last round, thanks to a hat-trick from Kai Havertz.

Tottenham Hotspur Form Guide: D-W-W-W

Chelsea Form Guide: D-W-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min picked up an injury at the weekend, and adds to a growing list of wounded for Jose Mourinho to deal with.

He is expected to rotate the pack as well, with the likes of Harry Kane expected to be given a rest, considering the tight schedules. Spurs also have a Europa League playoff tie against Maccabi Haifa to play on Thursday night.

Injured: Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale, Japhet Tanganga, Mousa Sissoko

Suspended: None

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell is likely to make his first Chelsea start in this game, while Thiago Silva could go straight back in for another game, as he gets used to those around him.

Injured: Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Predicted XIs

Tottenham Hotspur (4-3-3): Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Gedson Fernandes, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli; Steven Bergwijn, Steven Sessegnon, Lucas Moura

Chelsea (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell; Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley; Kai Havertz, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction

This game comes in a competition that is of least priority for Spurs, and two days before a crucial Europa League playoff tie. Even though both teams are likely to rotate their respective packs, Chelsea are likely to have more in the tank for this one.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea