Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2021-22

The EFL Cup is back in action with a crucial semi-final encounter this week as Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday. The two London rivals have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove this week.

Tottenham Hotspur are in sixth place in the Premier League standings and have shown improvement under Antonio Conte. The North London outfit pulled off a comeback against Morecambe over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have endured a slump over the past month. The Blues thrashed Chesterfield by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

The Blues have an impressive record against Tottenham Hotspur and have won 75 out of 171 matches played between the two teams. Tottenham Hotspur have managed 55 victories against their cross-city rivals and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two London outfits took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 2-0 victory for Tuchel's men. Tottenham Hotspur were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Chelsea form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Team News

Tottenham Hotspur need to win this game

Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-Min Son has picked up an injury this month and will not be available for selection. Cristian Romero is also recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Heung-Min Son, Cristian Romero

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante have tested positive for COVID-19 and are unavailable for selection. Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, and Reece James are injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hugo Lloris; Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies; Emerson, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr; Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have stuttered over the past month and have a point to prove under Thomas Tuchel this season. The Blues were at their best in the first leg and will look to make this game a comfortable outing.

Tottenham Hotspur have made progress under Conte but are yet to justify their potential this season. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi