Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur are set to play host to Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Scott Parker's Fulham yesterday at Craven Cottage. A first-half own goal from centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo was enough to secure the win for Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United yesterday at Selhurst Park. A rigid encounter saw both sides muster a combined three shots on target, with Manchester United stars like Edinson Cavani, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford unable to find the net.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost three and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from star striker Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur was cancelled out by a goal in the second-half from Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp for Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-L-L-W

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-W-L-L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur could be without Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and right-back Serge Aurier. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso, Serge Aurier

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will be unable to call upon the services of young defender Nathan Ferguson, French centre-back Mamadou Sakho, veteran Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, centre-back James Tomkins and Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy.

There are doubts over the availability of star forward Wilfried Zaha, Scottish midfielder James McArthur, right-back Nathaniel Clyne and left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, James Tomkins, James McCarthy

Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne, Tyrick Mitchell, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur

Suspended: None

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are currently 8th in the Premier League table, five points behind 4th-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. Jose Mourinho's side relied predominantly on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to lead the attack, but the good recent form of Gareth Bale and Dele Alli could prove to be crucial.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 13th in the Premier League and have won only of their last five league games. However, they managed to hold 2nd-placed Manchester United to a draw in their most recent game, and in the likes of Andros Townsend and Eberechi Eze have players who could cause problems.

Tottenham Hotspur have a good squad and should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace

