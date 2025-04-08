Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview
Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.
Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Premier League table at the moment and have struggled this season. The North London hosts eased past Southampton by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt on the European stage and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's one victory.
- The previous meetings between the two teams took place in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season, with Tottenham Hotspur winning their home game by a 3-2 margin after a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.
- The previous meeting between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur in a knockout fixture on the European stage took place in the 1981-82 Cup Winners' Cup quarterfinals, with Tottenham Hotspur securing a 3-2 aggregate victory.
- Tottenham Hotspur have reached their first quarterfinal in a major European competition since the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction
Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to impose themselves this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. The hosts showed flashes of brilliance against Southampton last week and have a point to prove this week.
Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make the most of their impressive form in this fixture. The German side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes