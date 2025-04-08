Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2025

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Eintracht Frankfurt lock horns with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an important encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Premier League table at the moment and have struggled this season. The North London hosts eased past Southampton by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Ad

Trending

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have a good record against Eintracht Frankfurt on the European stage and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's one victory.

The previous meetings between the two teams took place in the group stage of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League season, with Tottenham Hotspur winning their home game by a 3-2 margin after a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

The previous meeting between Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham Hotspur in a knockout fixture on the European stage took place in the 1981-82 Cup Winners' Cup quarterfinals, with Tottenham Hotspur securing a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Tottenham Hotspur have reached their first quarterfinal in a major European competition since the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League season.

Ad

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur have struggled to impose themselves this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. The hosts showed flashes of brilliance against Southampton last week and have a point to prove this week.

Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up to the plate this season and will look to make the most of their impressive form in this fixture. The German side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More