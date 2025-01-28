Tottenham Hotspur vs Elfsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30th 2025

Tottenham Hotspur will face Elfsborg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday in the final round of the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League. The home side have endured a woeful season but will be looking to secure automatic qualification for the last 16 of the continental showpiece in an attempt to ease the pressure on head coach Ange Postecoglou.

They picked up a narrow and rather unconvincing 3-2 away win over Bundesliga side Hoffenheim last time out in the Europa League and have climbed up to sixth in the table with 14 points from seven matches. The London club will head into the final day knowing a win will guarantee them a top-eight finish.

Elfsborg, meanwhile, endured a slow start to their campaign but have picked up big results in recent games. They beat Ligue 1 side Nice 1-0 last week, with Gustav Henriksson heading home the game-winner just after the hour mark.

Trending

The visitors sit 20th in the table with 10 points and will confirm their spot in the knockout playoffs with a win while a draw could also suffice provided results elsewhere go in their favor.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Elfsborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Tottenham and Elfsborg.

The Whites' only competitive meeting with Swedish opposition came back in the 1995-96 season when they faced Osters IF in the now-defunct UEFA Intertoto Cup, losing 2-1.

Elfsborg have lost all three of their away outings in the Europa League this season.

Spurs have scored 14 goals in the Europa League's League Phase. Only Olympique Lyonnais (15), Lazio (17) and Galatasaray (19) have scored more.

Ange Postecoglou's men have managed just two clean sheets in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Elfsborg Prediction

Tottenham have lost three of their last four matches and six of their last 10. They have won just twice on home turf since early November and will be desperate to put out a convincing performance this week despite their astoundingly lengthy injury list.

Despite their opponents' wayward form, Elfsborg remain massive underdogs heading into Thursday's game and will need a herculean effort to avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Elfsborg

Tottenham Hotspur vs Elfsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tottenham Hotspur to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback