Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 7 March 2022

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been extremely inconsistent of late. The two sides will clash in North London on Monday night.

Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup in midweek by Middlesbrough. Prior to that, a 1-0 loss to Burnley was bookended by wins against Manchester City and Leeds United. They have been pretty reactive this season and often respond well after a defeat.

Even though that's not a very desirable trend to sport, it is one that Antonio Conte wouldn't mind too much heading into the game against Everton. Tottenham Hotspur have played well when their players are well-rested and have had six or more days in between matches.

Harry Kane's upturn in form has been a major boost for them. The Englishman has scored six goals and provided two assists in his last nine appearances across all competitions for the Lilywhites. Son Heung-Min has also looked good in recent weeks and Spurs will fancy their chances against the Toffees on Monday.

Everton beat Boreham Wood 2-0 in the FA Cup in midweek. But they are still heartbroken from that 1-0 loss to Manchester City where a bit of misfortune and questionable refereeing cost them all three points. For now, Everton remain perilously close to the drop zone.

They have managed to earn just six points on the road in the Premier League this season. That's the worst away record in the Premier League this term.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have won just one of their last 18 Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur. However, that win came in this fixture last season.

Everton have not won any of their last 10 Premier League away games. Their last win on the road came against Brighton in August.

Antonio Conte hasn't lost any of his five Premier League games against Everton and has managed to keep a clean sheet in each of them.

Son Heung Min's goals and assists have been worth 14 points to Spurs this term. Only Michail Antonio has done better with 15.

Everton have lost 13 of their last 17 games in the league.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Prediction

Spurs have been able to follow up their poor results with good performances. They've been inconsistent but they've got enough quality to put one over on the struggling Toffees.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Everton

Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Betting Tips

Gray missed last night's game with a fever. Gomes back available for selection. The boss is hopeful Calvert-Lewin could be available for #TOTEVE , but Godfrey will miss out.Gray missed last night's game with a fever. Gomes back available for selection. #EFC The boss is hopeful Calvert-Lewin could be available for #TOTEVE, but Godfrey will miss out. Gray missed last night's game with a fever. Gomes back available for selection. #EFC 🔵 https://t.co/eFvA4Dc2T1

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold tip: Harry Kane to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith