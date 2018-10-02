Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview, predictions, venue | UEFA Champions League 2018-19 

Jyotirmoy Halder
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
289   //    02 Oct 2018, 19:49 IST

Tottenham Hotspur FC v AS Monaco FC - UEFA Champions League
Spanish giants FC Barcelona face Tottenham Hotspur in their second match of group B

It is going to be a sold out night at Wembley when the Spanish giants FC Barcelona face Tottenham Hotspur in their second match of group B on Wednesday.

Everyone is waiting to spectate the clash between two great players of the era, one is England's striker Harry Kane, and the other is the magician Lionel Messi.

Venue

Wembley Stadium

Capacity: 90,000

Date: 3 October 2018

Time: 8 pm (local time)

Team news


Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Carabao Cup Third Round
Dele Alli ruled out

Dele Alli is ruled out due to an injury (hamstring), while star players like Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen, and Hugo Lloris are all doubts for the Champions League game against FC Barcelona.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last three matches, but in their last Champions League game, they were defeated by Inter Milan at the San Siro. Pochettino's men should be quite comfortable after seeing the recent results of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
Lionel Messi - Barca legend

As for Barcelona, Sergi Roberto is going to miss the game against Spurs after he was forced off in the draw against Athletic Bilbao due to muscular injury. New summer signing Malcolm is not featured in the squad.

The French centre-back Samuel Umtiti is suspended for the match after getting a red card in the first game of UCL 2018-19 against PSV Eindhoven.

It is expected that Nelson Semedo is going to replace Sergio Roberto, and Barcelona's main headache is their defence. The team morale is not looking good after facing one defeat and two draws in their last three matches, but one man is enough for Barcelona to change the tide, and that is Lionel Messi.

Predicted line-ups


Barcelona (4-3-3)

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen

DF: Alba (LB), Lenglet (CB), Pique (CB), Semedo (RB)

CM: Rakitic (RMF), Busquets (CDM), Coutinho (LMF)

FW: Dembele (LWF), Suarez (CF), Messi(RWF)


Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-1-3)

GK: Vorm

DF: Davies (LB), Sanchez (CB), Alderweireld (CB), Aurier (RB)

CM: Dier (CM), Dembele (CM), Moura (AMF)

FW: Lamela (RWF), Kane (CF), Son (LWF)

Prediction

After watching the form of Barca and Spurs in recent times, we can say that Tottenham seem favourites against Barcelona. However, it is going to be an exciting match from a neutral perspective.

Predicted score: Tottenham 2-1 Barcelona

Jyotirmoy Halder
CONTRIBUTOR
I am sports lover and just want to be a sports journalist. I love to watch football and my favourite club is Manchester United.
