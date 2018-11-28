×
Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan - Combined XI

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Feature
51   //    28 Nov 2018, 23:42 IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan: The best-combined XI of current players
Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan: The best-combined XI of current players

Tottenham Hotspur play hosts to Inter Milan on matchday five in a do or die clash as their Champions League hopes dangle by the thread. With only one victory in the last four games, it's imperative for Mauricio Pochettino's men to claim all three available points at Wembley to harbour any hopes of progressing to the next round.

However, against a resilient Nerazzurri side, it's easier said than done. Inter produced a remarkable comeback in the first-leg at the San Siro as Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino scored in the last five minutes to consign Spurs to a heartbreaking loss. And barring the defeat to Barcelona, their first European campaign in six years has been otherwise impressive.

Now only a point on Wednesday would be enough to progress to the last 16.

Tottenham Hotspur versus Inter Milan is one of the underrated fixtures to have produced plenty of sparks whenever the sides clashed, and now with so much at stakes, this one too is worth looking forward to.

Here's how Spurs and Inter would look in a combined XI:

Goalkeeper: Samir Handanovic

Handanovic is Inter's reliable last line of defence
Handanovic is Inter's reliable last line of defence

Even though Inter are yet to keep a clean sheet in Europe, Handanovic has been influential to their hopes with prolific goalkeeping. The Slovenian has produced six saves in four appearances and maintained seven clean sheets in 13 league games too.

He has come up with some stunning saves this season and especially in the European games, has risen to the challenge. Handanovic doesn't hesitate to charge out of his line to clear any danger while his impeccable passing range helps Inter build from the back. His interventions will be crucial in this tie and confirm a place in the next round.

1 / 4 NEXT
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
